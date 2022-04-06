Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 6.
$500m to kick-start S'pore's tourism recovery; ski and surf facility in Orchard Rd among new plans
This year will also see the launch of the inaugural, nationwide Wellness Festival Singapore in June.
Action sports, chocolate factory: New experiences in S'pore from as early as this year
Chocolate fans can lick their lips at the new chocolate factory concept that will start later this year in Dempsey.
JB pump attendants patrol stations for illegal filling of subsidised RON95 petrol
Some cashiers are now required to ask every customer purchasing RON95 if they are driving a Malaysia-registered vehicle.
COE premiums mostly higher with Open category ending at $99,999
The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp went up by 2% from $71,556 to $72,996.
NUS and NTU are top universities in Asia in QS world university rankings
How can I keep Covid-19 at bay while travelling?
Going on vacation during the Covid-19 pandemic means special precautions must be taken.
China tops 20k daily Covid-19 cases as infections in Shanghai surge
ICA offers clarification about documents required to enter S'pore via land
ICA was responding to a message circulating on WhatsApp that said travellers must produce certain documents.
'I actually thought I was going to die': Man who was attacked by otters at Botanic Gardens
A man was recently bitten by an otter after he followed its pack from 2m away at Kallang Riverside Park. Look back at another incident, and get tips on how not to make animals feel threatened.