Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 6

Updated
Published
37 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 6.

$500m to kick-start S'pore's tourism recovery; ski and surf facility in Orchard Rd among new plans

This year will also see the launch of the inaugural, nationwide Wellness Festival Singapore in June.

Action sports, chocolate factory: New experiences in S'pore from as early as this year

Chocolate fans can lick their lips at the new chocolate factory concept that will start later this year in Dempsey. 

JB pump attendants patrol stations for illegal filling of subsidised RON95 petrol

Some cashiers are now required to ask every customer purchasing RON95 if they are driving a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

COE premiums mostly higher with Open category ending at $99,999

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp went up by 2% from $71,556 to $72,996.

NUS and NTU are top universities in Asia in QS world university rankings

Both NTU and NUS stood out in engineering education and research in the rankings.

How can I keep Covid-19 at bay while travelling?

Going on vacation during the Covid-19 pandemic means special precautions must be taken.

China tops 20k daily Covid-19 cases as infections in Shanghai surge

Shanghai building world's largest makeshift isolation facility to contain outbreak.

ICA offers clarification about documents required to enter S'pore via land

ICA was responding to a message circulating on WhatsApp that said travellers must produce certain documents.

'I actually thought I was going to die': Man who was attacked by otters at Botanic Gardens

A man was recently bitten by an otter after he followed its pack from 2m away at Kallang Riverside Park. Look back at another incident, and get tips on how not to make animals feel threatened.

Is cryptocurrency a good hedge against inflation: What you need to know

The Straits Times speaks to experts about the uses and risks of cryptocurrencies.

