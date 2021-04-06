Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 6.
S'pore to have 5 long weekends in 2022, including one that stretches over four days
There will be five long weekends in 2022, one more than this year's four.
Work on 4 MRT stations serving NTU, Jurong industrial area to start by June, contracts worth $526m awarded
The stations are part of the Jurong Region Line's third phase, which is expected to be completed in 2029.
UOB's anti-fraud team thwarts scam and recovers funds in 30 mins
The bank's system uses machine learning and artificial intelligence as it monitors all transactions in real time.
Cryptocurrency market in Singapore small compared to stocks and bonds: Tharman
Cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile as their value is typically not related to economic fundamentals, he added.
BitClout crypto platform removes PM Lee's profile after he says it's misleading the public
SIA has also distanced itself from the platform and its anonymous creators.
Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ to begin on April 19 in pandemic milestone
Jacinda Ardern said the conditions for starting to open up quarantine-free travel with Australia have been met.
2 former senior NParks officers charged with graft
They were each charged with receiving a bribe in the form of a hotel stay worth about $260.
Jail, caning for man who molested boy in primary school
Chong Choon Ying hugged the pupil in school on numerous occasions when no one else was around.
24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
This takes Singapore's total to 60,519.
Lazada pop-up store at Raffles City takes over space formerly occupied by Robinsons
Lazada will showcase home furnishings and smart home products at the space over the next two weeks.