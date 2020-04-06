Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 6.
All adult Singaporeans to receive one-off $600 Solidarity Payment in April to cope with Covid-19
Those who have provided their bank account details to the Government will have the payment credited directly into their accounts by April 14.
Operations at Changi Airport T2 to be suspended for 18 months amid coronavirus outbreak
Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan noted that one terminal is enough to handle the current traffic at the airport.
Additional $5.1b of support to help firms, workers and households cope amid stricter Covid-19 measures
The latest injection means Singapore is allocating some $60 billion to fight Covid-19 to date.
All firms to get 75% wage subsidy for local employees in April to help tide over coronavirus crisis: DPM Heng
They will also receive the first payout under the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme this month, instead of next month.
Covid-19 self-employed relief scheme extended to those with some employment income, higher property annual value
The enhanced Sirs follows feedback from self-employed people who have done some employment work to supplement their incomes or who have bought an exec condo unit some years ago.
Strict measures in place to prevent spread of Covid-19 among patients and healthcare workers: MOH
Healthcare workers who develop coronavirus symptoms are told not to return to work to make sure they do not spread the virus to patients.
Coronavirus: No ITE, poly graduation ceremonies for 2020 graduating cohort
The institutions will be making arrangements for diplomas, certificates and transcripts to be delivered to graduating students instead.
How arts groups and freelancers are coping with Covid-19: Going digital and looking to the future
As theatres go dark, artists and companies are trying to find alternative ways to engage with audiences.
5 things to do today: Make your own bread, do your manicure and more
Escape to different worlds with this year's International Booker Prize shortlist, arguably the most significant prize for literature translated into English.
Maid convicted of lesser murder charge for killing employer; prosecutors not seeking death penalty
The Indonesian who killed her employer in her Telok Kurau house in 2016, leaving the 59-year-old victim with more than 90 knife wounds, was found guilty on Monday.