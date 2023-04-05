Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 5

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'pore welcomed 2.9m visitors in Q1 2023, two-thirds of pre-pandemic numbers
STB and IMDA will also launch a $10m fund towards the creation of entertainment content that spotlights Singapore.
COE premiums for cars hit record for second time in a row; Open Category COE rises to $118,990
The COE premium for smaller cars, and for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, closed at $96,501 – a 3.21 per cent hike.
About 400,000 have switched to FairPrice app before Kopitiam card is discontinued after June 30
7 in 10 patrons converted the stored value balance on their cards into Linkpoints on the app.
After being charged, it may be months before a trial for Trump
A trial may not happen, as prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue over the merits of the case.
Who is Karen McDougal, the Playboy model in the Trump case?
Singapore adds more billionaires but tech fortunes take a hit in Forbes' 2023 richest list
Ventilator firm founder Li Xiting is again Singapore's richest, with a net worth of US$16.3 billion.
Online store Book Depository to close on April 26
OCBC steps into metaverse, first Singapore bank to offer virtual banking experience
Occupying nine plots of virtual land, OCBCx65Chulia is open for free to the public, including non-OCBC customers.
Russia should worry about Nato’s enlargement in Northern Europe
By joining Nato, Finland “has finally renounced its self-identity and any independence”, Russia’s Foreign Ministry claimed.
Two firms that built illegal floor at The Alexcier given stern warnings
Authorities said the extensive unauthorised floor is a blatant breach of regulations and BCA had ordered it to be removed within a month.
