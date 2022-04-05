Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 5.
MHA, MinLaw considering detention beyond jail term for serious hurt and sexual offences
Recalcitrant offenders would also undergo longer rehabilitation programmes and supervision.
About 10% of S'pore households owe payment for water bills
PUB installs flow restrictors to reduce the flow of water for households owing at least $250 in arrears.
Cruises from S'pore may make at least one or two ports of call by year end
Popular destinations being considered include Bali, Port Klang and Penang. Phuket is also a possible destination.
S'pore must not shy away from dealing with daily battles that women face: Josephine Teo
She was speaking at the start of the debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development in Parliament.
$440m of 'buy now, pay later' transactions in 2021; code of conduct to be rolled out this year
The code aims to reduce the risk of consumers getting into debt and to establish minimum safeguards to protect them.
Murder trial: Man accused of inflicting traumatic head injuries on girlfriend's baby
Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff told his then-girlfriend that the child fell off his arm.
Singaporean quizzer Max Zeng's team wins University Challenge
Team Imperial College bested University of Reading in the finals on April 4 in an extremely close match.
Police investigating scuffle that broke out near Katong Square
Several men and two women were seen hitting and shoving one another, with a few trying to break up the fight.
Camera sales back in focus after nosedive in early days of Covid-19 pandemic
Increased interest in photography plus the easing of social and travel curbs help sales rebound.
Making flexi-work possible for many more employees
Both employers and employees have to cooperate to make flexible work arrangements work smoothly.
