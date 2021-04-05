Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 5.
S'pore residents aged below 45 can make Covid-19 vaccination appointments from June
About half or close to 500,000 of residents aged 45 to 59 have registered so far.
Personal data of 30,000 users of NTUC's e2i training and job matching services may have been breached
A malware had infected the mailbox of an employee of an e2i-appointed third party vendor.
Higher fines, more jail time for illegal street racers under proposed changes to law
The courts will also be given more leeway to disqualify motorists if they are convicted in road rage cases.
E-bike users must pass theory test before they can ride on roads under proposed changes
The test will cover modules on both path and road safety to ensure that riders are aware of active mobility rules.
Govt to make it easy to show Covid-19 vaccination proof; vaccine passports being discussed
Dr Janil said progress on cross-border recognition of vaccine certification may take some time.
SCDF commanders to face original charges after High Court overturns ruling in fatal ragging case
Both were convicted of acting negligently last year but are now found guilty of abetting to cause grievous hurt by a rash act.
MCCY was prepared to take legal action over Count On Me, S'pore plagiarism by Indian composer
Joey Mendoza alleged that he had written We Can Achieve in 1983.
SMU molestation trial: Accused says victim was 'fine' with his advances
Lee Yan Ru, 24, testified that he did not intend to outrage the woman's modesty.
Man charged with murder of 49-year-old at Bedok Reservoir Road flat
Naing Lin, 49, is said to have stabbed the victim last Saturday.
S'pore retail sales rise for 1st time in two years, up 5.2% in February with CNY boost
Most retail industries saw improvements in February, thanks to festive spending.