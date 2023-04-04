Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 4

Spike in number of workers developing health disorders; most involve noise-induced deafness

There were 1,052 cases of workers with occupational disease in 2022, a 60% increase over the previous year.

Singapore is top Asian city in Smart City Index, ranks 7th worldwide

The Smart City Index takes into account input from the cities’ residents of how technology has improved their lives.

What’s expected from Trump’s court appearance to face charges over hush money paid to porn star

Donald Trump can pursue his 2024 White House run despite facing criminal charges.

McDonald’s Singapore says no direct impact from US layoffs

The fast-food giant’s restaurants in Singapore are owned and operated by franchise holder Hanbaobao.

9 in 10 SUTD fresh grads employed within 6 months of graduation, draw higher salaries: Survey

The median gross monthly salary of those with full-time jobs increased to $4,800 in 2022, from $4,500 in 2021.

75 per cent of Jurong Bird Park’s birds moved to Mandai

The remaining birds will be relocated in coming weeks ahead of new park’s May 8 opening.

Leong Mun Wai steps up as Progress Singapore Party’s secretary-general

Dr Tan Cheng Bock will continue to serve as party chairman.

6 months’ jail for maid who bit forearm of toddler when the 1-year-old refused to sleep

The maid tried but failed to get the victim to sleep. She then bit the baby’s left forearm once, causing a bruise.

Google wants you to never overpay for a flight again

Google’s Price Guarantee joins its bag of consumer tools to monitor the cost of airfare.

Don’t brush off an ingrown toenail as it can lead to serious complications

It could end with a person losing the toe or foot in severe cases.

