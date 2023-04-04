Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 4

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Spike in number of workers developing health disorders; most involve noise-induced deafness
There were 1,052 cases of workers with occupational disease in 2022, a 60% increase over the previous year.
Singapore is top Asian city in Smart City Index, ranks 7th worldwide
The Smart City Index takes into account input from the cities’ residents of how technology has improved their lives.
What’s expected from Trump’s court appearance to face charges over hush money paid to porn star
McDonald’s Singapore says no direct impact from US layoffs
The fast-food giant’s restaurants in Singapore are owned and operated by franchise holder Hanbaobao.
9 in 10 SUTD fresh grads employed within 6 months of graduation, draw higher salaries: Survey
The median gross monthly salary of those with full-time jobs increased to $4,800 in 2022, from $4,500 in 2021.
75 per cent of Jurong Bird Park’s birds moved to Mandai
The remaining birds will be relocated in coming weeks ahead of new park’s May 8 opening.
Leong Mun Wai steps up as Progress Singapore Party’s secretary-general
6 months’ jail for maid who bit forearm of toddler when the 1-year-old refused to sleep
The maid tried but failed to get the victim to sleep. She then bit the baby’s left forearm once, causing a bruise.
Google wants you to never overpay for a flight again
Google’s Price Guarantee joins its bag of consumer tools to monitor the cost of airfare.