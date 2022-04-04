Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 4.

S'porean households to get $100 CDC vouchers, other support measures earlier

More financial support is also on the cards for lower-income households.

All nightlife businesses in S'pore, including karaoke outlets, can resume from April 19

They'll be subjected to safe management measures imposed on F&B outlets and live performances, where applicable.

TraceTogether, SafeEntry to be reviewed once Covid-19 cases subside further

The Health Minister conceded that the majority is inconvenienced to protect those who are not fully vaccinated.

At least one-month wait for new S'pore passports: ICA

Some 6,000 applications are reaching ICA each day.

Joy and relief as family and friends return to visit loved ones in hospitals, nursing homes

A suspension of visits had been in place as a precautionary measure against the Omicron wave.

Are older leasehold condo units a good investment?

Prices of older leasehold condos may be quite attractive but what downsides should you be aware of?

Will you love my cousin with special needs when his parents are gone?

The struggles of parents with children born with special needs are many and will only pile on as they get older.

Over 176,000 cleared S'pore-Malaysia land checkpoints on first 3 days of border reopening

For most of the weekend, the roads around the borders as well as the Causeway have been relatively clear.

Malaysia warns of $640k fines for those who sell RON95 petrol to foreign vehicle owners

Malaysia prohibits the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces she will not run for second term

The announcement paves the way for the city's No. 2, Chief Secretary John Lee, to make his bid for chief executive post.

