Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 30

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Slower economic growth expected but S’pore should avoid outright contraction: PM Lee

As Singapore emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted, the economy continues to recover.

READ MORE HERE

Terror groups getting creative to entice youth; parents should be on alert: Experts

One of the ways the authorities have responded to this threat is through new laws to tackle online harms, including terrorism.

READ MORE HERE

‘I just wanted to go there and fight alongside ISIS’: Former radicalised S’pore youths tell their stories

One of them had become fascinated by the idea of armed jihad to right the injustices he believed Muslims were suffering from in places like Syria.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Foreigners again flocking to Singapore for medical treatment after lifting of Covid-19 curbs

Prior to the pandemic, about 40,000 foreigners used to come to Singapore each month for medical care.

READ MORE HERE

Demand causes rents for some 5-room HDB flats to soar to over $6,000

As more tenants shift downstream for cheaper accommodation, HDB flats are now in greater demand, observes the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Call for more to be done to protect cats after ‘disproportionately high number’ of abuse cases in 2023

Some feel current education, enforcement and deterrence efforts have not been effective enough.

READ MORE HERE

Post-Covid-19 work perks: Four-day work week, team coach, insurance benefits to engage staff

Singapore firms have come up with novel initiatives to make work more staff-friendly in a post-Covid-19 world.

READ MORE HERE

From watermelon to weed: Thai farmers regret switching to cannabis as prices fall

The lack of clear legislation to govern the cultivation and use of cannabis is undermining the sector's potential growth, industry players tell Tan Tam Mei.

READ MORE HERE

Should plus-size travellers get an extra seat on the plane?

Clear and compassionate regulations can help larger travellers avoid discomfort and embarrassment, says Clara Lock.

READ MORE HERE

Action returns to Desker Road, but it’s not what you think

The area, once known for transactions of a more seedy nature, is shaping up to be a hipster hideout, with a pottery studio, installation art venue and gelato bar.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top