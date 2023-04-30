Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 30

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Slower economic growth expected but S’pore should avoid outright contraction: PM Lee
As Singapore emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted, the economy continues to recover.
Terror groups getting creative to entice youth; parents should be on alert: Experts
One of the ways the authorities have responded to this threat is through new laws to tackle online harms, including terrorism.
‘I just wanted to go there and fight alongside ISIS’: Former radicalised S’pore youths tell their stories
One of them had become fascinated by the idea of armed jihad to right the injustices he believed Muslims were suffering from in places like Syria.
Foreigners again flocking to Singapore for medical treatment after lifting of Covid-19 curbs
Prior to the pandemic, about 40,000 foreigners used to come to Singapore each month for medical care.
Demand causes rents for some 5-room HDB flats to soar to over $6,000
As more tenants shift downstream for cheaper accommodation, HDB flats are now in greater demand, observes the writer.
Call for more to be done to protect cats after ‘disproportionately high number’ of abuse cases in 2023
Some feel current education, enforcement and deterrence efforts have not been effective enough.
Post-Covid-19 work perks: Four-day work week, team coach, insurance benefits to engage staff
Singapore firms have come up with novel initiatives to make work more staff-friendly in a post-Covid-19 world.
From watermelon to weed: Thai farmers regret switching to cannabis as prices fall
The lack of clear legislation to govern the cultivation and use of cannabis is undermining the sector's potential growth, industry players tell Tan Tam Mei.
Should plus-size travellers get an extra seat on the plane?
Clear and compassionate regulations can help larger travellers avoid discomfort and embarrassment, says Clara Lock.
Action returns to Desker Road, but it’s not what you think
The area, once known for transactions of a more seedy nature, is shaping up to be a hipster hideout, with a pottery studio, installation art venue and gelato bar.