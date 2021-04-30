Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 30.

Public urged to cap social gatherings at 2 a day as S'pore tightens Covid-19 measures

Other new measures will affect malls, outdoor barbecue pits and campsites and attractions.

READ MORE HERE

Public places visited by TTSH Covid-19 cases to be closed for 2 days for cleaning

These places include NTUC FairPrice outlets, eateries, mosques and City Harvest Church.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore bars long-term pass holders and visitors from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

This move kicks in from 11.59pm on May 1 and also applies to those who had transited in these countries.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Four TTSH wards locked down over new Covid-19 cluster. What does lockdown entail?

There is no in-or-out movement within the ward, and movements restricted for patients and staff, says hospital CEO.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's outlook brighter this year, global recession less protracted than feared: PM Lee

External trends support the Republic's economic recovery and justify confidence in its prospects, he noted in his May Day message to workers.

READ MORE HERE

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to be extended by six months to end of 2021

This will give Singaporeans more time to explore the local attractions here, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Shorter route to Higher Nitec for ITE students by 2026

The transition will start with 16 courses next year.

READ MORE HERE

Mandatory online theory test for e-scooter and e-bike riders to start from June 30: LTA

The handbooks for both theory tests have been published online.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 jabs best protection against virus despite reinfections and transmission

Vaccines not only reduce risk of severe illness, but also help to break the chain of transmission.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccination centres close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in cases

India reported 386,452 new cases on Friday, while deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours.

READ MORE HERE