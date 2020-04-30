Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 30.

S'pore economy to open up 'step by step' after Covid-19 circuit breaker: PM Lee

In his May Day speech, PM Lee says critical sectors will open first, while those that attract large crowds such as entertainment outlets and sporting events will open later.

Infection numbers in dorms could take a few weeks to come under control: MOH chief health scientist

The numbers of new infections should start to taper down when most of the infected cases are identified and taken out, he said.

528 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 16,169

It is the seventh day in a row where the number of new daily infections fell below 1,000.

Coronavirus: Shoppers at FairPrice supermarkets must scan NRIC for entry

The measure, which is on top of temperature taking, has been progressively rolled out at selected FairPrice outlets since April 27.

Government determined to see SIA through Covid-19 crisis: PM Lee

Air transport is fundamental to Singapore's role as a global and regional hub, he said.

McDonald's extends closure of S'pore restaurants beyond May 5

It said it will remain closed "for just a little longer" for the safety and well-being of its employees and customers.

#Stayhome reads: All about food - 8 varieties of cup noodles that are worth eating (and the best time to dig in)

Which cup noodles are worth the calories? Is it safe to eat the leftovers another day? Let's talk about food - the good, the bad and the deliciously sinful.

Banks to allow temporary halt in payments for education, renovation, motor vehicle loans amid Covid-19 crisis

One does not need to show that he has been affected by the Covid-19 crisis to obtain the relief, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Petrol prices fall to as low as $2 a litre one week after crude oil plunge

Pump operators began making reductions on Wednesday, with newcomer Sinopec following on Thursday morning.

Law society investigating website offering 'mentorship' to aspiring lawyers

Law schools here have denounced the site as opportunistic and fearmongering.

