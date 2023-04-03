Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 3

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB resale prices rise 0.9% in Q1, smallest increase in last 10 quarters
Analysts cited more homes being completed in the past months and an increased housing supply in the pipeline as another reason for the price softening.
Free Singapore Tour for layover travellers resumes from today, visits to local residences now included
There are four daily guided tours of less than three hours each that can be booked on the Changi Airport website.
Specialist dental clinic for elderly with medical, cognitive conditions opens at Alexandra Hospital
The clinic serves those with conditions like diabetes, dementia and cancer, who are not suitable to go to regular dentists.
HSA seizes 85,000 e-vaporisers and components in largest haul to date
Motorist linked to fatal Tanjong Pagar crash fined $5k for dangerous driving
Johor mulls over third ferry service to S’pore
Johor will need approval from the Transport Ministry before further talks can be held with Singapore.
17 years’ jail, caning for man who spiked flatmate’s water and tried to rape her
The two had been platonic friends since 2015 and attended the same university in Malaysia.
Why is weight-loss drug Wegovy so popular?
Its active ingredient is semaglutide, which can induce weight loss by curbing the appetite.
Will crypto benefit from the banking turmoil?
Bucket List: Asia’s last frontier – Papua’s wilderness cities
Papua in Indonesia is a land of extremes, a diverse nation of peoples from the mountains, lowlands and swamplands.
