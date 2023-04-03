Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 3

Updated
Published
35 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

HDB resale prices rise 0.9% in Q1, smallest increase in last 10 quarters

Analysts cited more homes being completed in the past months and an increased housing supply in the pipeline as another reason for the price softening.

READ MORE HERE

Free Singapore Tour for layover travellers resumes from today, visits to local residences now included

There are four daily guided tours of less than three hours each that can be booked on the Changi Airport website.

READ MORE HERE

Specialist dental clinic for elderly with medical, cognitive conditions opens at Alexandra Hospital

The clinic serves those with conditions like diabetes, dementia and cancer, who are not suitable to go to regular dentists.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

HSA seizes 85,000 e-vaporisers and components in largest haul to date

Five suspected runners, aged between 20 and 33, were detained at a Mandai warehouse.

READ MORE HERE

Motorist linked to fatal Tanjong Pagar crash fined $5k for dangerous driving

The woman clocked 109kmh along Tanjong Pagar Road. The speed limit was 50kmh.

READ MORE HERE

Johor mulls over third ferry service to S’pore

Johor will need approval from the Transport Ministry before further talks can be held with Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

17 years’ jail, caning for man who spiked flatmate’s water and tried to rape her

The two had been platonic friends since 2015 and attended the same university in Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Why is weight-loss drug Wegovy so popular?

Its active ingredient is semaglutide, which can induce weight loss by curbing the appetite.

READ MORE HERE

Will crypto benefit from the banking turmoil?

Prices of Bitcoin rose to the US$28,600 level last Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Bucket List: Asia’s last frontier – Papua’s wilderness cities

Papua in Indonesia is a land of extremes, a diverse nation of peoples from the mountains, lowlands and swamplands.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top