Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 3.

Coronavirus: Most workplaces to close, schools will move to full home-based learning from next week, says PM Lee



Except for key economic sectors and essential services, all other work premises will close. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The moves come as Singapore puts in place a "circuit breaker" to pre-empt escalating coronavirus infections, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Singapore Govt will no longer discourage wearing of masks, to give reusable masks to all households



People collect their surgical face masks at Hougang on Feb 1, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Wearing a mask may help to protect others, in case a person has the virus but does not know it, PM Lee said.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: No more dining in at hawker centres, coffeeshops, restaurants and other F&B outlets, says MTI



Food and beverage outlets can continue to operate on a take-away basis and/ or delivery. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Under the new rule, which takes effect on April 7, food and beverage outlets can continue to operate on a take-away basis or offer delivery services.

READ MORE HERE

86-year-old woman dies of coronavirus, 5th such death in Singapore



The Straits Times understands that she was Case 918, one of the people in the cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The woman was Case 918, one of the people in the cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home.

READ MORE HERE

No need to rush to supermarkets, FairPrice stores to open 'come what may': CEO Seah Kian Peng



Shoppers at the FairPrice supermarket in Hougang Mall on April 3, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



"My colleagues are doing our best. Our stores will remain open today, this weekend, next week, and so no need to worry that we will not be functioning," he said.

READ MORE HERE

No mid-year exams amid Covid-19 pandemic but national, varsity exams to continue



National exams are considered essential and will continue even as schools close, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said. PHOTO: ST FILE



As for year-end exams such as PSLE, O-level, N-level and A-level exams, there is no need to worry for now, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

READ MORE HERE

SGH memo saying PM Lee Hsien Loong has Covid-19 is untrue, says hospital



SGH said that it is aware of a fake memo bearing its logo circulating online. PHOTO: ST FILE



"We urge the public to be socially responsible and not to circulate this fake news," it said.

READ MORE HERE

Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary amid risk of coronavirus rebound



A woman looks at her mobile phone as she sits on a balcony in China, on March 10, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief, said the risk of a rebound remained high and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Surge in cases possible here, says expert during Facebook special on the virus



New cases with no apparent links to existing cases are a cause for concern. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean for research at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said new cases with no apparent links to existing cases are a cause for concern.

READ MORE HERE

Govt to table Bill making provisions for holding a safe election amid Covid-19 outbreak



A voter at Teck Ghee Primary School on Polling Day on Sept 11, 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Elections Department said that the health and safety of voters, candidates and election officials are paramount.

READ MORE HERE

