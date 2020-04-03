Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 3.
Coronavirus: Most workplaces to close, schools will move to full home-based learning from next week, says PM Lee
The moves come as Singapore puts in place a "circuit breaker" to pre-empt escalating coronavirus infections, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Coronavirus: Singapore Govt will no longer discourage wearing of masks, to give reusable masks to all households
Wearing a mask may help to protect others, in case a person has the virus but does not know it, PM Lee said.
Coronavirus: No more dining in at hawker centres, coffeeshops, restaurants and other F&B outlets, says MTI
Under the new rule, which takes effect on April 7, food and beverage outlets can continue to operate on a take-away basis or offer delivery services.
86-year-old woman dies of coronavirus, 5th such death in Singapore
The woman was Case 918, one of the people in the cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home.
No need to rush to supermarkets, FairPrice stores to open 'come what may': CEO Seah Kian Peng
"My colleagues are doing our best. Our stores will remain open today, this weekend, next week, and so no need to worry that we will not be functioning," he said.
No mid-year exams amid Covid-19 pandemic but national, varsity exams to continue
As for year-end exams such as PSLE, O-level, N-level and A-level exams, there is no need to worry for now, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said.
SGH memo saying PM Lee Hsien Loong has Covid-19 is untrue, says hospital
"We urge the public to be socially responsible and not to circulate this fake news," it said.
Top Wuhan official says residents should avoid going out unless necessary amid risk of coronavirus rebound
Mr Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief, said the risk of a rebound remained high and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.
Coronavirus: Surge in cases possible here, says expert during Facebook special on the virus
Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean for research at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said new cases with no apparent links to existing cases are a cause for concern.
Govt to table Bill making provisions for holding a safe election amid Covid-19 outbreak
The Elections Department said that the health and safety of voters, candidates and election officials are paramount.