Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 29

Updated
Published
11 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 29.

Expect more mass Covid-19 tests and lockdowns: China's National Health Commission

Chinese officials say that Omicron continues to pose a grave challenge to its "dynamic-zero" Covid-19 strategy.

Omicron sub-lineages likely evade vaccines, natural immunity: South African scientist

They increase infections but have not led to a rise in hospitalisations or deaths, the scientist said.

Maid arrested for allegedly murdering 73-year-old man in Bishan

The maid, who works for the deceased's household, will be charged in court on Saturday.

How to spend this long weekend: 10 things to do

Explore heritage gems, indulge in good food or films, or work up a sweat.

Workers, businesses will have to evolve to changes in work: President Halimah in May Day message

People's relationship with work has evolved, said President Halimah Yacob.

$200 top-up for 540,000 young S'poreans in Edusave, PSEA

The top-up is part of the Household Support Package announced during the Budget.

Badminton player Loh Kean Yew is The Straits Times' Athlete of the Year 2021

The ST Athlete of the Year 2021 award is back. After a great year of sporting achievement for Singapore, seven nominees – the largest tally in the history of the award – were up for the prize. ST Athlete of the Year is presented by 100Plus.

He created history last December when he became Singapore's first world champion in the sport.

10% savings for NTUC members at Kopitiam outlets by year end

The savings will come in the form of 5 per cent in cash and 5 per cent in Linkpoints.

S'pore banks strike cautious note on inflation, other headwinds as Q1 earnings slip

First-quarter net profit at DBS, OCBC and UOB all fell 10 per cent. 

Germany's predicament over Ukraine: How to show support and not cross red lines

The German approach is seen as undecided, non-committal and by some even cowardly.

