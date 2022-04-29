Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 29.
Expect more mass Covid-19 tests and lockdowns: China's National Health Commission
Chinese officials say that Omicron continues to pose a grave challenge to its "dynamic-zero" Covid-19 strategy.
Omicron sub-lineages likely evade vaccines, natural immunity: South African scientist
They increase infections but have not led to a rise in hospitalisations or deaths, the scientist said.
Maid arrested for allegedly murdering 73-year-old man in Bishan
The maid, who works for the deceased's household, will be charged in court on Saturday.
How to spend this long weekend: 10 things to do
Workers, businesses will have to evolve to changes in work: President Halimah in May Day message
$200 top-up for 540,000 young S'poreans in Edusave, PSEA
Badminton player Loh Kean Yew is The Straits Times' Athlete of the Year 2021
He created history last December when he became Singapore's first world champion in the sport.
10% savings for NTUC members at Kopitiam outlets by year end
The savings will come in the form of 5 per cent in cash and 5 per cent in Linkpoints.