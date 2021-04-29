Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 29.

16 community infections among 35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 8 linked to possible Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

All staff working in TTSH wards will also be tested for Covid-19 infection as a precautionary measure.

'I'm worried about my grandson': Elderly patient in TTSH general ward who has Covid-19 symptoms now isolated

Madam Ong Kim Choo said she told her family members not to visit her, but now "their family life has been affected".

No visitors allowed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital amid investigations into possible Covid-19 cluster

"These are necessary measures to contain the situation and protect our patients and staff," said the hospital.

Covid-19 cluster at TTSH of concern, but no need to be overly worried: Experts

Experts urged people not to speculate about what happened until investigation results are out.

S'porean man wanted by FBI for allegedly flouting US, UN sanctions assisting in police investigations here

He was also charged last week in the US with one count each of conspiring to violate sanctions and to commit money laundering.

Yusof Ishak and Al-Iman mosques closed after visit by Covid-19 case, will reopen on April 30

All bookings for congregational prayer during the closure will be automatically voided, said Muis.

Cop's wife who starved, tortured Myanmar maid to death makes legal moves to avoid life imprisonment

Gaiyathiri Murugayan was due to be sentenced on Thursday but the court heard she had changed lawyers last month.

4 suffer burn injuries in fiery Jurong crash; man arrested for drink driving

There were reportedly seven people in the van, including one covered in blood who asked for help after escaping the fire.

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

He also made a plea to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans to help pay for his US$1.8 trillion "American Families Plan".

Lessons from India's Covid-19 tsunami

The unfolding health disaster is a hybrid of a natural disaster compounded by complacency, misgovernance and power play.

