Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 29.

690 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 15,000 mark

Six Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new patients.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel, joint StarHub-M1 venture win licences to build two nationwide 5G networks

More than half of Singapore will have 5G mobile network coverage by end-2022 for applications such as cloud gaming and driverless car navigation.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Community transmission in S'pore very low, but so is herd immunity, NCID says

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Singapore's contact tracing efforts have been effective, according to three studies by the NCID that are among the first of their kind in the world.

READ MORE HERE

Some spreading fake news about foreign worker dorms to incite violence: Shanmugam

He cited a video clip that was circulating online recently, claiming that a Bangladeshi worker had committed suicide in Singapore because of a lack of money and work.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's local employment holds steady in Q1 but total employment plunges by the most since Sars period

The number of workers in Singapore declined by 19,900 in the first three months of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals: Study

It remains unknown if the virus in the samples they collected was infectious.

READ MORE HERE

Satellite images of luxury boats further suggest North Korea's Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Officials in South Korea and the United States say it is plausible he may be staying there, possibly to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus.

READ MORE HERE

Most employees keen to continue working from home after Covid-19 circuit breaker: Survey

Across some 2,700 respondents, 10 per cent said they would want to continue working from home for a quarter of their usual working time.

READ MORE HERE

Alliances with Japan and South Korea critical as US faces uncertainty in North Korea

The flurry of rumours around North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health has been a reminder that a heavily armed world is still a dangerous place even without a pandemic, writes US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

NUS student who had Covid-19 feared hugging parents after recovering

Miss Esabel Lee's reaction was out of concern for their well-being because she had just been cleared of Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE