Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 28

Retrenchment numbers in Singapore up in Q1 of 2023, but overall unemployment numbers fall

Hiring sentiment remains buoyant as most firms polled indicated their intention to increase headcount.

READ MORE HERE

New private home prices jumped 3.3% in first quarter, triggering new ABSD hike

Year on year, private home prices surged 11.4 per cent from 2022's first quarter, URA data showed.

READ MORE HERE

Carousell purchase of pre-WWII items leads S'porean to original owners’ family 6,000km away

This was not his first such search for the background of vintage items he has found on Carousell.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices up 1% in Q1, the slowest quarterly growth in 2½ years; more flats sold

The highest median price for five-room flats is $900,000 in Bishan.

READ MORE HERE

Bangkok experiences rare zero-shadow phenomenon

The shadows of vertical objects – people, trees, skyscrapers, poles – vanished for a couple of minutes.

READ MORE HERE

$300 Edusave, post-secondary account top-ups in May for students aged 7 to 20

The top-up will be credited automatically into eligible recipients’ Edusave accounts or PSEAs.

READ MORE HERE

Road accident victim who lost kidney after crash awarded more than $356k in damages

He was riding his motorbike in 2015 when a car crashed into him.

READ MORE HERE

SGH warns of WhatsApp messages impersonating senior management in ‘gift card purchase’ scam

SGH urged people to stay vigilant and not fall prey to such scams.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer graft cases reported in 2022, corruption situation in Singapore under control: CPIB

The number of corruption-related reports in Singapore dipped in 2022, said CPIB.

READ MORE HERE

Bored with same old shampoo commercials? Here’s how change is coming to advertising

The CEO of TBWA, whose clients include Apple, McDonalds and Singapore Airlines, talks about AI and trendspotting.

READ MORE HERE

