Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 28

Retrenchment numbers in Singapore up in Q1 of 2023, but overall unemployment numbers fall
Hiring sentiment remains buoyant as most firms polled indicated their intention to increase headcount.
New private home prices jumped 3.3% in first quarter, triggering new ABSD hike
Year on year, private home prices surged 11.4 per cent from 2022's first quarter, URA data showed.
Carousell purchase of pre-WWII items leads S'porean to original owners’ family 6,000km away
This was not his first such search for the background of vintage items he has found on Carousell.
HDB resale prices up 1% in Q1, the slowest quarterly growth in 2½ years; more flats sold
Bangkok experiences rare zero-shadow phenomenon
The shadows of vertical objects – people, trees, skyscrapers, poles – vanished for a couple of minutes.
$300 Edusave, post-secondary account top-ups in May for students aged 7 to 20
The top-up will be credited automatically into eligible recipients’ Edusave accounts or PSEAs.
Road accident victim who lost kidney after crash awarded more than $356k in damages
SGH warns of WhatsApp messages impersonating senior management in ‘gift card purchase’ scam
Fewer graft cases reported in 2022, corruption situation in Singapore under control: CPIB
Bored with same old shampoo commercials? Here’s how change is coming to advertising
The CEO of TBWA, whose clients include Apple, McDonalds and Singapore Airlines, talks about AI and trendspotting.