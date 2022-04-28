Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 28.

Prices of food, electricity and gas to continue rising in Singapore: MAS

The cost of non-cooked food is expected to continue rising even beyond this year as a result of global shocks, an MAS review shows.

Singapore's growth outlook for 2022 dented but not derailed by war in Ukraine: MAS

MAS said the supply-driven price shocks are eroding real incomes and could depress demand for goods and services, and investment flows.

Some S'pore flights to be retimed during May Day long weekend

More travellers are expected over the coming long weekend.

Redacting names of trainee lawyers who cheated in Bar exam would cast cloud over entire batch: AGC

The principle of open justice is a fundamental principle in open court proceedings, the AGC spokesman said.

Retrenchments hit 24-year record low in Q1 amid tight labour market: MOM

The figure of 1,300 is a far cry from the over 9,000 retrenchments in Q3 of 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

How will the tussle between 3 ancient civilisations shape the future: Historian Wang Gungwu

In this age of social media, people do not find out what is really true, contends the professor.

16 workplace deaths in S'pore this year, more inspections to take place

This month's death toll of seven has been the worst since February last year.

Mass tests, cancelled flights after suspected Covid-19 case in China megacity Guangzhou

The moves come as the battle to contain the coronavirus sweeps across the country.

LadyBoss: Our Second Nature founder Velda Tan doesn't want you to think she's perfect

She is the co-founder of brand Love, Bonito and founder of Collate The Label and Our Second Nature.

From experiential facials to sound healing, spas go all out

The pandemic has given rise to a new breed of spa treatments in Singapore.

