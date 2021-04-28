Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 28.

S'pore economy to grow faster than 6% in 2021; recovery to be more uneven across sectors

Prospects for sectors less affected by Covid-19 have brightened, but deteriorated somewhat for those worst-hit.

Over 5,500 workers tested in pre-emptive operation following Westlite Woodlands Covid-19 cluster

These tests are in addition to the rostered routine testing conducted on dorm residents every 14 days.

Vaccinated S'pore residents travelling to places with low Covid-19 cases could be exempt from quarantine upon return

He noted that countries such as Britain and the US have already exempted travellers from Singapore from quarantine.

S'pore's total employment grew in Q1 for first time since Covid-19; retrenchments fell

The labour market has continued its recovery from the impact of the pandemic, latest manpower estimates showed.

3 community infections among 23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

This takes Singapore's total to 61,086 cases.

S'pore sends two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India to aid its Covid-19 response

RSAF will transport cylinders on board two C-130 aircraft from Singapore to West Bengal in India.

India's Covid-19 death toll passes 200,000 with 3,000 more fatalities in 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, 360,960 new cases were recorded, the largest single-day total in the world.

Woman allegedly involved in racist incident on train loses her job and YouTube channel

YouTube said the channel was removed due to violations of its harassment and cyber bullying policies.

Backlog of 45 container vessels in S'pore caused by Suez Canal blockage cleared

For Singapore, the global supply chain is still vulnerable to such external risk events outside of the Republic's control, said an expert.

Disney shutting down 13 pay-TV channels in S'pore from Oct 1

They include Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life, Fox Movies, FX, Fox Sports, Nat Geo People and SCM Legend.

