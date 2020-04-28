Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 28.

Singapore economy may shrink more than 4% this year if coronavirus outbreak drags on: MAS

MAS is expecting job losses in sectors such as travel, retail, recreation and food services.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 will hit wages more than jobs; retail, F&B, recreation sector workers most at risk of layoffs: MAS

Some companies could ask employees to take pay cuts and bonuses could also be reduced in some sectors.

READ MORE HERE

528 new Covid-19 cases take Singapore tally to 14,951

Eight Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new patients.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Various allied health services, including psychology and social work, reclassified as essential

There will be restrictions in place to ensure that overall movement and interactions are still minimised during this period.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's deputy health minister fined RM1,000 for breaching coronavirus restriction rules

He was charged in court, along with 14 other people, after photos of them having a meal on April 18 at a religious school were uploaded on social media.

READ MORE HERE

British expat pays $10k to rent Sentosa Cove swimming pool amid coronavirus restrictions

A real estate agent said there are others interested in renting bungalows in Sentosa Cove only because of the private pools and gardens.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Clothes retailer Esprit to close 56 stores in Asia outside China, including Singapore

The shops in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau will be shut possibly by June 30.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: NTUC website taken offline to build in queue system after flood of applications for self-employed income relief

To reassure users, NTUC said there is no closing date for applications at the moment.

READ MORE HERE

Pentagon releases videos showing UFOs in encounters with US Navy pilots: Report

The three videos show an oval object rapidly moving while being recorded by infrared cameras.

READ MORE HERE