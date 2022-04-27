Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 27

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 27.

Judge reverses decision to redact names of 6 trainee lawyers who cheated in 2020 Bar exam

Five of them had their applications adjourned for six months, while the last had hers adjourned for a year.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to ease Covid-19 rules from May 1; no more tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Daily infections have slowed to about 3,300 on Wednesday, from more than 30,000 cases last month.

READ MORE HERE

MAS speeds up probe of financial crimes, gives updates on Hyflux and key cases in report

Speedy conclusion of probes helped secure seven criminal convictions in the 18 months to Dec 31, 2021.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

AGC flags potential contempt over false allegations in Malaysian drug trafficker's case

Various individuals and groups repeated false allegations that sought to cast aspersions on the involvement of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in the case.

READ MORE HERE

Japan government adviser to propose letting in tourists

Japan's hospitality industry has been urging the government to reopen to more overseas visitors.

READ MORE HERE

Luxasia Group scion buying Lee Hsien Yang's bungalow for $13.25 million

The deal works out to $1,336 per sq ft for the freehold bungalow in Caldecott Close.

READ MORE HERE

Australian father, son drowned trying to save S'porean tourist in Victoria: Coroners' report

The Singaporean and his friend had walked past many warning signs cautioning about the dangers of swimming in the ocean.

READ MORE HERE

Music fans cheer as big names and large-scale concerts return to Singapore

The 40,000 tickets to pop star Justin Bieber’s show sold out in two days.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore is second most influenced by China in the world, according to Taiwan report

Cambodia was ranked first while Thailand is third in a list spanning 36 territories.

READ MORE HERE

Public alert to stop using 2 dangerous products for erectile dysfunction and weight loss

They can cause strokes, heart attacks and other life-threatening conditions, said the HSA.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top