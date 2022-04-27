Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 27.
Judge reverses decision to redact names of 6 trainee lawyers who cheated in 2020 Bar exam
Five of them had their applications adjourned for six months, while the last had hers adjourned for a year.
Malaysia to ease Covid-19 rules from May 1; no more tests for fully vaccinated travellers
Daily infections have slowed to about 3,300 on Wednesday, from more than 30,000 cases last month.
MAS speeds up probe of financial crimes, gives updates on Hyflux and key cases in report
Speedy conclusion of probes helped secure seven criminal convictions in the 18 months to Dec 31, 2021.
AGC flags potential contempt over false allegations in Malaysian drug trafficker's case
Various individuals and groups repeated false allegations that sought to cast aspersions on the involvement of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in the case.
Japan government adviser to propose letting in tourists
Japan's hospitality industry has been urging the government to reopen to more overseas visitors.
Luxasia Group scion buying Lee Hsien Yang's bungalow for $13.25 million
Australian father, son drowned trying to save S'porean tourist in Victoria: Coroners' report
The Singaporean and his friend had walked past many warning signs cautioning about the dangers of swimming in the ocean.
Music fans cheer as big names and large-scale concerts return to Singapore
S'pore is second most influenced by China in the world, according to Taiwan report
Public alert to stop using 2 dangerous products for erectile dysfunction and weight loss
They can cause strokes, heart attacks and other life-threatening conditions, said the HSA.