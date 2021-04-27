Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 27.
New PSLE scoring system: MOE releases cut-off points for Singapore's secondary schools
The MOE said it generated the scores based on the 2020 cohort's PSLE results and school choice patterns.
New PSLE scoring system and cut-off points for secondary schools: 7 key questions answered
The new system takes effect when this year's Primary 6 cohort applies to get into secondary schools next year.
S'pore-HK air tickets for May to early June snapped up after travel bubble relaunch announced
This arrangement will allow long-delayed quarantine-free travel to take off.
Covid-19 impact on jobs would have been worse if not for strong partnership with employers, unions: Josephine Teo
It allowed the swift implementation of measures to cut costs and save jobs, she added.
Police investigating alleged racism and harassment in incidents in S'pore linked to YouTube channel
A 57-year-old woman is currently assisting with investigations.
1 community infection among 12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
Eleven of the infections were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.
Video emerges of crew of sunken Indonesia submarine singing farewell song
The crew were singing the Indonesian hit Sampai Jumpa. Its title means "goodbye".
Actor Terence Cao intends to plead guilty to breaking Covid-19 rules after hosting actor Jeffrey Xu's birthday party
Cao is said to have allowed 12 guests into his apartment between 9pm on Oct 2 last year and 1am the following day.
The best and worst places to be in the world as Covid-19 variants race against vaccinations
The Republic had got locally transmitted cases down to near zero thanks to border curbs and a strict quarantine programme.
Chinese man in critical condition after being stomped and kicked in New York in possible hate crime
The Chinese immigrant was stomped on his head and kicked multiple times in the face.