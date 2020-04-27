Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 27.
799 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, taking the total to 14,423
Singaporeans and permanent residents make up 14 of the new patients.
Singaporean man charged with posting fake information on Covid-19 circuit breaker measures
Kenneth Lai Yong Hui is accused of posting on Facebook group "Taxiuncle" that he had received information that measures would be rolled out on April 18.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un is 'alive and well', South Korea says
Mr Kim is said to be staying in Wonsan - a resort town in the country's east - since April 13.
New Zealand has won battle against coronavirus transmission, says PM Jacinda Ardern
New Zealanders will be allowed to go fishing, surfing, hunting and hiking this week for the first time in more than a month.
NUS student who molested woman jailed two weeks; earlier probation sentence overturned
Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon found Terence Siow Kai Yuan had not shown "an extremely strong propensity for reform".
StanChart's troubled loans top $854m to problem companies including Hin Leong
Hin Leong and the other exposures only represent some of the highest-profile loans that could cause trouble for banks as pressures from the pandemic ripple through the financial system.
Yishun Dam shoreline cleared of rubbish and plastic waste after 4-day clean-up
Agencies are looking into starting a regular cleaning regime from the second half of this year.
14 workplace deaths in Singapore this year, up from 9 over same period in 2019
One of the fatalities included an SMRT worker who died on March 23, when an accident occurred while he was operating a hydraulic press machine.
Obituary: Former hockey chief Annabel Pennefather, a trailblazer for women in sport, dies at 72
She was Singapore's first female chef de mission, serving at the Commonwealth Games (2002) and Olympic Games (2004).
Virus Vigilantes: Making a difference with plants, yarn and art
Find out what Singapore's virus vigilantes are doing to look out for those around them.