Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 27.

799 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, taking the total to 14,423

Singaporeans and permanent residents make up 14 of the new patients.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean man charged with posting fake information on Covid-19 circuit breaker measures

Kenneth Lai Yong Hui is accused of posting on Facebook group "Taxiuncle" that he had received information that measures would be rolled out on April 18.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is 'alive and well', South Korea says

Mr Kim is said to be staying in Wonsan - a resort town in the country's east - since April 13.

READ MORE HERE

New Zealand has won battle against coronavirus transmission, says PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealanders will be allowed to go fishing, surfing, hunting and hiking this week for the first time in more than a month.

READ MORE HERE

NUS student who molested woman jailed two weeks; earlier probation sentence overturned

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon found Terence Siow Kai Yuan had not shown "an extremely strong propensity for reform".

READ MORE HERE

StanChart's troubled loans top $854m to problem companies including Hin Leong

Hin Leong and the other exposures only represent some of the highest-profile loans that could cause trouble for banks as pressures from the pandemic ripple through the financial system.

READ MORE HERE

Yishun Dam shoreline cleared of rubbish and plastic waste after 4-day clean-up

Agencies are looking into starting a regular cleaning regime from the second half of this year.

READ MORE HERE

14 workplace deaths in Singapore this year, up from 9 over same period in 2019

One of the fatalities included an SMRT worker who died on March 23, when an accident occurred while he was operating a hydraulic press machine.

READ MORE HERE

Obituary: Former hockey chief Annabel Pennefather, a trailblazer for women in sport, dies at 72

She was Singapore's first female chef de mission, serving at the Commonwealth Games (2002) and Olympic Games (2004).

READ MORE HERE

Virus Vigilantes: Making a difference with plants, yarn and art

Find out what Singapore's virus vigilantes are doing to look out for those around them.

READ MORE HERE