Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 26

Wages in Singapore likely to see slower rise as labour demand softens in weaker economy: MAS
Market indicators also suggest reduced job-hopping among workers moving to higher-wage positions, said MAS.
Housing rent increases should ease in coming quarters: MAS
Demand is likely to abate as a significant number of residential units are completed and people move into their new homes.
Falling demand from advanced economies clouds Singapore’s 2023 growth outlook: MAS
In Singapore, core inflation has peaked and is expected to ease more discernibly over the second half of 2023.
Patient with Covid-19 died after allergic reaction, possibly to a TCM product: Inquiry
The 61-year-old man's causes of death included Covid-19 respiratory tract infection and anaphylaxis.
Iras to reward whistleblowers on private property deals exploiting ‘99-to-1’ loophole to evade ABSD
This is not the first time Iras has offered the reward for information on tax avoidance or evasion.
Tickets for Jacky Cheung’s six July concerts at Indoor Stadium sold out in four hours
Scalpers on Carousell are reselling the tickets, priced from $168 to $388, for as high as $900.
US, Philippines sink mock enemy ship in their largest South China Sea drills
It is the first time for both sides to simulate a sea attack and rocket-bombardment exercise in the disputed waterway.
Man climbing Mount Kinabalu dies from suspected acute mountain sickness in Malaysia
His wife suffered breathing difficulties and headaches during the climb and was hospitalised.
No explosives found aboard flight after Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport forced to shut runway
Airport authorities had received information about suspected explosives on an Air China flight from Beijing.
30 years of Singapore Repertory Theatre: Ready to ride the global Asian wave
SRT celebrates with Shakespeare In The Park, 2:22 A Ghost Story and an interactive dinner drama.