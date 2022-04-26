Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 26.
Crowds return to the CBD with Covid-19 measures eased, no more SafeEntry check-in queues
Commuters and office workers said it feels like things are getting back to how they were two years ago.
Dorscon yellow rules: 'Yam seng' allowed, but still no self-service buffets
The scrapping of rules affected settings across the board - from eateries and sports facilities, to theatres and places of worship.
askST: Do I still need the TraceTogether app or token?
SafeEntry check-ins to verify a person's Covid-19 vaccination status will not be required at most venues.
Istana Open House on May 7 open to all, visitors no longer need to apply for tickets
The open house is being held to mark both Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, which fall on May 1 and May 3 respectively.
S'pore remains fully open to trade and investments: Lawrence Wong
He also said he was glad to fly Singapore's flag overseas and reaffirm relations with international counterparts.
Over $200m recovered by Anti-Scam Centre
Anti-Scam Command consolidates all police scam-fighting teams, and works closely with banks and telecom companies, among others.
Liverpool to play Crystal Palace in S'pore at National Stadium on July 15
Tickets for the match start at $149 while those for the July 14 open training session cost $39.
askST: As Netflix loses subscribers, how will it affect users in S'pore?
Joint realignment surgery could help you avoid having to get a knee replacement
The prevalence of knee osteoarthritis increases sharply after 40 years of age, and affects up to twice as many women as men.
Burden shouldn't be on users to screen SMS links
Will it be asking too much of the public, especially the elderly, to screen links or QR codes?
