Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 26.
S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to start on May 26
There will be one flight a day in each direction, capped at 200 on each flight for the first 2 weeks.
Covid-19 risk lower for a person who stays in another country 'long enough': Ong Ye Kung
Anyone staying in one place long enough would assume the place's risk profile, regardless of nationality, he said.
New measures to support construction sector, including easing rule for hiring China workers
New work permit holders from China will be allowed to obtain their skills certification in Singapore.
Manpower Ministry starts new house visits scheme to check on welfare of maids
Officers will highlight safe working conditions and help channels for maids.
67% of S'poreans willing to take Covid-19 vaccine, 20% neutral: IPS study
Younger Singaporeans are more likely to be concerned about vaccine safety than those who are older.
1 community infection, 1 dorm resident among 45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
The remaining 43 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.
NEA steps up patrols at Geylang Serai and Tekka markets in run-up to Hari Raya Puasa
Shop owners said there were significantly fewer customers this year during the Ramadan period.
Asians Chloe Zhao and Youn Yuh-jung make history at 2021 Oscars
Zhao is first Asian woman Best Director; Youn is first South Korean to win acting Oscar.
Man who sexually abused daughter since she was 3 gets 28 years' jail and caning
The permanent resident from a European country had pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.
Mediacorp to part with actor Shane Pow after his drink-driving charge
The broadcaster said Pow had kept it in the dark regarding the offence.