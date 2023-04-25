Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 25

Updated
Published
35 min ago

Public transport fare formula tweaked to make fare changes more predictable for passengers in S’pore

The new formula will be applied from 2023 to 2027.

What the new formula for calculating train, bus fares means for passengers in S'pore

The change aims to reduce the chances of big swings in public transport fares for commuters.

Tremors felt in Singapore, Malaysia after magnitude-7.3 quake near Indonesia’s Sumatra

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for about two hours in affected areas.

US President Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid

He made the announcement in a promotional video.

Pedestrian using phone who was killed in accident likely followed jaywalkers crossing road: Coroner

The State Coroner said the pedestrian must have assumed that it was safe to cross the road.

Richard Branson disrespecting S’pore’s judicial system with death penalty allegations: MHA

Mr Branson made comments on the use of the death penalty in Singapore in a blog post on Monday.

Alipay+ added to SGQR code, making it easier for tourists to make e-payments

Alipay+ has options for multiple e-wallets for different countries, allowing users to make payments in overseas markets using their local e-wallets.

Swine fever stops some imports but no need to hoard, S’pore has over 20 pork sources: Baey Yam Keng

SFA stopped the import of live pigs from Pulau Bulan last week after African swine fever was detected.

TikTok influencer and tutor Brooke Lim apologises for plagiarism in blog essay

Known as @sugaresque on TikTok, she apologised after a viral video listed the instances of plagiarism.

Keto journey of 15 years: My greasy, deep-fried, carb-free life

The writer said he never thought the National University Hospital would offer its own version of the keto diet.

