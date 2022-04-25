Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 25.

1,600 HDB flats to be built in Farrer Park, swimming complex to make way for new sports centre

The BTO projects will be launched for sale within three years.

S'pore inflation jumps to 10-year high in March

Overall, consumer prices spiked by 5.4% last month while core inflation jumped to 2.9%.

Macron has looming fight on his hands despite election win

He faces a bruising parliamentary election in June and a political landscape in total disarray.

Beijing Covid-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

There are fears of a lockdown similar to the one in Shanghai.

S'pore workers want bosses to meet their flexi-work needs: IPS survey

Employees may switch jobs if employers insist that they return to the office on most days, the survey found.

Influencer fails to block access to exchanges, diary entries in defamation lawsuit

A woman who posted stories about influencer Rachel Wong will get access to relevant materials in her bid to support her claims.

Interactive: How have school designs in S’pore changed through the decades?

ST looks at the evolution of school buildings and their architectural identity over the years.

S'pore 'can't be ruled out' as target of new infrastructure malware amid Ukraine war

The malware tools could allow hackers to seize control of systems that run critical infrastructure such as power stations.

Why the law bars some people from having a share in their relatives' HDB flats

With prices of some Housing Board flats in older estates hitting the million-dollar range, it seems like a good time to get a piece of the action.

Ready, set, roam: Vacation ideas for June school holidays

Fancy hitting the open road in New Zealand or exploring new theme parks with the kids?

