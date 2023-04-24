Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 24

Updated
Published
39 min ago

Singapore core and headline inflation ease in March, providing some respite

The easing in core inflation came on the back of lower price increases in services, food, retail and other goods.

Over 40% drop in people sleeping rough on Singapore streets in 2022

Kallang, Geylang, Bukit Merah, Southern Islands and Tampines saw the highest number of rough sleepers.

43 food operators in S’pore warned after food agency caught staff not wearing mask or spit guard

The errant operators will face stiffer penalties if found to have breached the requirement again.

I was scared for myself and my children: O.K. Lim’s ex-personal assistant testifies

She had taken instructions to create false documents for a deal that had not taken place.

Integrated resorts in Japan, Thailand set to compete with Singapore’s own

Japan has copied Singapore’s formula with an entry levy for residents at almost $60 in Osaka, compared with $150 here.

Taiwan to gift visitors stored-value cards, hotel vouchers from May 1 to revitalise tourism

Around 250,000 foreign visitors will have a shot at winning the voucher this year.

Australia plans major changes to military as US dominance fades

A review of Australia's defence capabilities recommended purchasing more long-range missiles and military drones.

What to do when colleagues in same job are paid more

Employees who wish to have a conversation about wage differences should engage their supervisor professionally.

Jacky Cheung to perform six shows here in July, over two weekends

He last performed in Singapore in 2018, and tickets will be available for general sale from Wednesday.

From flavourful tea to traditional hammam baths, take delight in Turkish culture and hospitality

Feast your eyes on the myriad colours of tulips, snag a bargain at the Grand Bazaar, and experience a hammam when you visit Turkey.

Enjoy picturesque views of blooming tulips and stay in a cave hotel in Turkey.

