Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 24

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore core and headline inflation ease in March, providing some respite
The easing in core inflation came on the back of lower price increases in services, food, retail and other goods.
Over 40% drop in people sleeping rough on Singapore streets in 2022
Kallang, Geylang, Bukit Merah, Southern Islands and Tampines saw the highest number of rough sleepers.
43 food operators in S’pore warned after food agency caught staff not wearing mask or spit guard
The errant operators will face stiffer penalties if found to have breached the requirement again.
I was scared for myself and my children: O.K. Lim’s ex-personal assistant testifies
She had taken instructions to create false documents for a deal that had not taken place.
Integrated resorts in Japan, Thailand set to compete with Singapore’s own
Japan has copied Singapore’s formula with an entry levy for residents at almost $60 in Osaka, compared with $150 here.
Taiwan to gift visitors stored-value cards, hotel vouchers from May 1 to revitalise tourism
Australia plans major changes to military as US dominance fades
A review of Australia's defence capabilities recommended purchasing more long-range missiles and military drones.
What to do when colleagues in same job are paid more
Employees who wish to have a conversation about wage differences should engage their supervisor professionally.
Jacky Cheung to perform six shows here in July, over two weekends
He last performed in Singapore in 2018, and tickets will be available for general sale from Wednesday.