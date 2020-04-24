Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 24.

897 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 12,075

Singaporeans and permanent residents make up 13 of the new patients.

The Big Story: Exclusive interview with Masagos Zulkifli on safe distancing rules; welfare of foreign workers in S'pore



The minister discusses hot-button issues, including why people are still breaking safe distancing rules, and the rise in the number of enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors being abused.

MOH suspends officer who allegedly leaked number of new coronavirus cases in S'pore, reviews its processes

The 35-year-old civil servant is a Singaporean woman and was arrested under the Official Secrets Act and Computer Misuse Act, the police said on Thursday.

Sufficient safe shelter capacity for the homeless during circuit breaker: Desmond Lee

These shelters, called Safe, Sound Sleeping Places, are run by 35 organisations.

Hin Leong founder sells Bukit Timah bungalow for $27m days before firm files for bankruptcy protection

There are 23 banks exposed to Hin Leong for more than US$3.6 billion, including Singapore's big three - DBS Bank, United Overseas Bank and OCBC Bank.

Coronavirus: 46 donors contribute $458,000 to new relief fund to help SIT students in need

The university said that the student relief fund will give out grants of up to $2,000 to each recipient to cover living costs and school expenses.

Coronavirus: 85 Singapore residents evacuated from Saudi Arabia as country suspends all commercial flights

The group includes 40 students studying in Saudi Arabia and their dependants.

HC Surgical says 'impractical' in 2019 to further probe doctor named in SMC complaint

The woman also forwarded the complaint to other doctors, prompting Dr Julian Ong to file a defamation lawsuit against her. He lost the suit in early April, and news of it sent HCSS's shares on an erratic ride last week.

Coronavirus: Singaporean to plead guilty to leaving home about 30 minutes before period of isolation ended

If convicted, Tay Chun Hsien faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Covid-19 stay-home guide: Taiwanese fare with bubble tea to boot

Bubble tea fans need not panic. There are eateries with the drinks on the menu and you can get them delivered.

