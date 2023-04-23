Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 23

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Drop in number of names proposed for Nominated MPs, lowest in two decades
When the last round of nominations was called in 2020, there were 61 submissions, the highest number since the NMP scheme started.
‘We couldn’t wait for help’: Parents who created jobs for their special needs children
These parents also hope to extend employment opportunities to others in the special needs community.
It’s not charity, please: New mindsets needed for inclusive employment
Companies have to see hiring persons with disabilities as a competitive advantage, and not just paying lip service to inclusion, say observers.
‘We couldn’t bear seeing all the kids running around’: Couples struggling with infertility seek support
About 15 per cent of couples in Singapore, or about one in six, are unable to conceive within 12 months of trying for a baby.
Self-taught tattooing gains popularity in S'pore: Low-cost trend or health risk?
Hand-poke tattoos gained popularity during the pandemic, when young people used the extra time they had to experiment with body ink at home.
It’s still worth it, say S’pore fintech firms expanding into the US amid tougher times
Expanding there is worth it for the access to a large market, talent and financial institutions, say entrepreneurs.
Your child refuses to do PSLE revision? Here’s how to nurture self-motivation in him or her
Parents may offer rewards for good academic performance, but experts say this could do more harm than good.
Are Singapore’s best days behind us? A lot depends on global affairs
A confluence of developments is undermining the global world order. Understanding this puts Forward Singapore in context, says Lin Suling.
Debate not whether the US or China is right, but what is right for Singapore
Singaporeans who don't understand the country's position risk being pulled in all directions by external players, says Li Xueying.
Give, receive, lend, share: Buy Nothing movement sweeps the world
The Buy Nothing movement has more than six million members across 44 countries, including Singapore.