Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 23.
PM Lee announces major Cabinet reshuffle; 7 ministries to get new ministers
Lawrence Wong will be Finance Minister, Ong Ye Kung will helm Health Ministry and Chan Chun Sing will head MOE.
Singapore's Cabinet reshuffle: Ong Ye Kung to co-chair Covid-19 task force with Lawrence Wong
He succeeds Mr Gan Kim Yong, who has headed the Health Ministry for nearly a decade.
Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat set to join NTUC following Cabinet reshuffle
He will replace Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, who is currently the deputy secretary-general of NTUC.
PM Lee unveils new Cabinet line-up: 5 things to know
Which ministries will be getting new ministers, and what are the other key appointments?
Maid who stabbed S'pore employer more than 90 times gets life imprisonment for murder
The victim sustained 94 knife wounds, most of which were on her head and neck.
Longer waiting time for homes, increased costs due to tighter Covid-19 curbs: Contractors Association
Projects have been knocked back by between nine and 12 months due to a labour crunch.
Second migrant worker dies after PIE accident involving lorry and tipper truck
The man, who was travelling in the back of a lorry, died of his injuries in hospital.
The vanishing billionaire: How Jack Ma fell foul of Xi Jinping
The Alibaba founder’s dramatic rise and fall illustrates China’s wary embrace of tycoons who power economic growth.
India reports world’s highest daily Covid-19 tally for second day with over 330,000 new cases
Deaths in the past 24 hours also jumped to a record 2,263, the health ministry said.
To reduce flooding in Singapore, tackle the root cause
Going forward, can such events can be prevented altogether?