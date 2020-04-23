Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 23

1,037 new coronavirus cases, bringing Singapore's total to 11,178
Singaporeans and permanent residents made up just 21 of the new cases.
Singaporean who breached coronavirus stay-home notice to eat bak kut teh sentenced to 6 weeks' jail
Alan Tham Xiang Sheng, 34, was the first person to be convicted of exposing others to the risk of infection by breaching an SHN.
Coronavirus: Mega Covid-19 facility being built at Tanjong Pagar terminal to house up to 15,000 people
Over the last few days, regular visits to the site have shown large marquees being set up with cherry pickers in the area.
Indian national dies after he was found at staircase landing of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital
Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.
#Stayhome reads: The world of unusual hobbies - from sculpting miniature brains to building homes for ants
Looking for an interesting way to pass time? For these five Singaporeans, what started out as a hobby has grown into something more.
Coronavirus: Prospect of 3rd extension of movement control order in Malaysia looms
The government's preparation for a Ramadan under MCO signals the possibility of a phase four.
Angry woman spat at KFC worker in Nex shopping mall; police investigating
The woman can be seen with a lowered face mask and heard spitting at the masked employee across the counter before storming away.
Singapore core inflation slips deeper into negative in March, overall inflation falls to zero
Overall consumer prices hit their lowest level since January 2018.
PwC proposed as judicial manager for cash-strapped Hin Leong
No date has been fixed yet for a court hearing of the application for Hin Leong Trading to be placed under judicial management.
How to cut your hair at home and other DIY grooming tips to survive circuit breaker in style
With even basic haircutting services suspended at least until May 4, Singaporeans may have to get their grooming fix at home.