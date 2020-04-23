Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 23

1,037 new coronavirus cases, bringing Singapore's total to 11,178

Singaporeans and permanent residents made up just 21 of the new cases.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean who breached coronavirus stay-home notice to eat bak kut teh sentenced to 6 weeks' jail

Alan Tham Xiang Sheng, 34, was the first person to be convicted of exposing others to the risk of infection by breaching an SHN.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Mega Covid-19 facility being built at Tanjong Pagar terminal to house up to 15,000 people

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Over the last few days, regular visits to the site have shown large marquees being set up with cherry pickers in the area.

READ MORE HERE

Indian national dies after he was found at staircase landing of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome reads: The world of unusual hobbies - from sculpting miniature brains to building homes for ants

Looking for an interesting way to pass time? For these five Singaporeans, what started out as a hobby has grown into something more.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Prospect of 3rd extension of movement control order in Malaysia looms

The government's preparation for a Ramadan under MCO signals the possibility of a phase four.

READ MORE HERE

Angry woman spat at KFC worker in Nex shopping mall; police investigating

The woman can be seen with a lowered face mask and heard spitting at the masked employee across the counter before storming away.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore core inflation slips deeper into negative in March, overall inflation falls to zero

Overall consumer prices hit their lowest level since January 2018.

READ MORE HERE

PwC proposed as judicial manager for cash-strapped Hin Leong

No date has been fixed yet for a court hearing of the application for Hin Leong Trading to be placed under judicial management.

READ MORE HERE

How to cut your hair at home and other DIY grooming tips to survive circuit breaker in style

With even basic haircutting services suspended at least until May 4, Singaporeans may have to get their grooming fix at home.

READ MORE HERE