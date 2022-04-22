Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 22.
No limit on group size, masks not mandatory at workplaces as Singapore eases most Covid-19 rules
The sweeping changes are the most major since such measures were first introduced in 2020.
TraceTogether no longer required in most settings from April 26
Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will still continue to apply in higher risk settings.
Singapore to lower Dorscon level from orange to yellow
No more Covid-19 tests for vaccinated travellers entering Singapore
This will thus help air and sea travellers save on testing fees and remove the hassle of having to book a pre-departure test.
People aged 60 to 79 can take second Covid-19 vaccine booster if they wish to
S'pore-Malaysia cross-border public bus and taxi services to resume from May 1
Existing services by Transtar Travel and Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link will end on May 1.
"Our social resilience is strong and now we are in a comfortable position. We can therefore afford to take further steps to reinstall pre-Covid-19 normalcy," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
3 charged over alleged excessive clearing of Kranji woodland
A fourth person, a consultancy firm employee, is expected to be charged at a later date.
CPR performed on 14 cats rescued from fire in Fajar Road flat, saving lives of all but one
Rescuers found the cats, which were unconscious, on both floors of the maisonette unit.
75-year-old lost $1 million in China officials impersonation scam
She is one of 109 victims who have fallen prey to this scam variant since January 2022, and at least $14.6 million has been lost in that time.
