Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 22.

S'pore to bar long-term pass holders, visitors travelling from India as Covid-19 cases there surge

This move takes effect from 11.59pm on Friday, and includes people who have prior approval to enter Singapore.

Covid-19 measures for foreign workers in S'pore to be tightened after Westlite Woodlands dorm cases

A stop-work order was issued for the worksite linked to Westlite Woodlands cases.

Covid-19 protection may last up to 18 months with vaccine: Kenneth Mak

The authorities will study whether additional vaccine shots might be needed for those who are already vaccinated.

8 local cases of Covid-19 variants detected and isolated in S'pore, no further community spread: MOH

Seven of these cases are of the B117 variant and one is of the B1351, or South African variant.

S’pore dispatches rescue vessel to join search for missing Indonesia submarine

The submarine rescue vessel is estimated to arrive at the search area on April 24.

S'pore will announce resumption of HK travel bubble 'hopefully very soon', no date fixed: MOT

The update comes after media reports said both had called off plans to announce the air travel bubble.

Mandatory use of TraceTogether token or app at malls, workplaces, schools from June 1

More than 90% of the population have either downloaded the app or collected the token.

Billionaire Dyson's return to UK residency: Company says S'pore will remain its global HQ

Apart from housing Dyson's global headquarters, Singapore is a hub for its engineering teams and other operations.

US pledges to halve its emissions by 2030 in renewed climate fight

The goal was unveiled at the start of a two-day climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Corruption-related reports in Singapore drop to 5-year low amid Covid-19 pandemic

CPIB said this could be attributed to the pandemic causing a fall in economic activities in the private sector.

