Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 22.

1,016 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 10,000 mark

Among the new cases, 15 are Singaporeans and permanent residents, while foreign workers living in dormitories continue to drive the increase.

The Big Story: Is Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker extension necessary?

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and a panel of top infectious diseases experts discuss the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

6 youths fined for gathering on bridge, flouting safe distancing measures

The youths had taken a video showing one of them on the bridge commenting on the circuit breaker measures and making offensive gestures.

4 charged with offences linked to masking up incidents, 2 others accused of offences including harassment

A man, who was allegedly caught on video verbally abusing a store supervisor with vulgarities and racist remarks, is accused of failing to wear a mask.

Creator of Covid-19 superheroes in public campaign quits artist group he founded amid plagiarism rumours

The Gov.sg campaign was halted on Monday (April 20), just a day after its launch, seemingly in response to widespread public criticism.

Doctors accused of having sex with patients have agreed not to contact female patients outside of work: SMC

A woman had complained to the SMC, the medical watchdog, that the doctors had taken advantage of vulnerable female patients and colleagues.

S. Korea, China play down rumour of Kim's ill health

Seoul-based online newspaper Daily NK said that Mr Kim is recuperating at a family villa.

Australia joins US ships in South China Sea amid rising tension

The warships arrived this week close to a Chinese vessel is suspected to be exploring for oil, near waters also claimed by Vietnam and Malaysia.

Secrets of the coronavirus lockdown lifestyle laid bare in power market data

Life in lockdown means getting up late, staying up till midnight and slacking off in the afternoons.

The Tooth Fairy won't catch the coronavirus, US infectious disease expert Fauci assures 7-year-old

"Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus?" asked the girl.

