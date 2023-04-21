Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 21

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Buyers in ‘99-to-1’ property deals can voluntarily pay ABSD, Iras will look at cases more favourably
About 0.5 per cent of private residential properties transacted from 2018 to 2021 involved “99-to-1” or similar purchase arrangements.
Government may regulate insurance IP riders in S’pore if cost of cancer care continues to escalate
People are urged to consider the long-term cost of their insurance products against the level of protection they need.
Ramadan bazaar stallholders know rental prices in advance, do their own calculations: Edwin Tong
Stallholders had complained about high rents which went up to $24,000, according to some.
Immigration clearance system disruption lasted 4½ hours, affected 85,000 land and air travellers
The disruption occurred during a trial for an immigration clearance system upgrade on March 31.
Giant double rainbow spotted in Singapore: How common are these natural light shows?
S'pore's success hinges on staying open and relevant to the world: DPM Heng
He urged Singaporeans to think about what special role they can play to stay relevant to the world.
PUB to set standards for coastal protection infrastructure against rising sea levels
PUB is stipulating the implementation of a safety corridor adjacent to both existing and new dam structures, and other coastal protection measures.
Potong Pasir condo resident assaults 73-year-old security officer, leaving him injured and bleeding
This is the third case of abuse the Union of Security Employees has attended to so far in April.
First look at Bird Paradise: 7 things to see and know
From May 8 to 26, admission will cost $38 for an adult, $23 for a child and $20 for a senior. Ticket sales begin on April 24.