Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 21

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Buyers in ‘99-to-1’ property deals can voluntarily pay ABSD, Iras will look at cases more favourably

About 0.5 per cent of private residential properties transacted from 2018 to 2021 involved “99-to-1” or similar purchase arrangements.

READ MORE HERE

Government may regulate insurance IP riders in S’pore if cost of cancer care continues to escalate

People are urged to consider the long-term cost of their insurance products against the level of protection they need.

READ MORE HERE

Ramadan bazaar stallholders know rental prices in advance, do their own calculations: Edwin Tong

Stallholders had complained about high rents which went up to $24,000, according to some.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Immigration clearance system disruption lasted 4½ hours, affected 85,000 land and air travellers

The disruption occurred during a trial for an immigration clearance system upgrade on March 31.

READ MORE HERE

Giant double rainbow spotted in Singapore: How common are these natural light shows?

Social media users shared their photos taken from Changi to Woodlands.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's success hinges on staying open and relevant to the world: DPM Heng

He urged Singaporeans to think about what special role they can play to stay relevant to the world.

READ MORE HERE

PUB to set standards for coastal protection infrastructure against rising sea levels

PUB is stipulating the implementation of a safety corridor adjacent to both existing and new dam structures, and other coastal protection measures.

READ MORE HERE

Potong Pasir condo resident assaults 73-year-old security officer, leaving him injured and bleeding

This is the third case of abuse the Union of Security Employees has attended to so far in April.

READ MORE HERE

First look at Bird Paradise: 7 things to see and know

From May 8 to 26, admission will cost $38 for an adult, $23 for a child and $20 for a senior. Ticket sales begin on April 24.

READ MORE HERE

Forget sustainable shopping on Earth Day, here’s how to care for the leather goods you already own

Singapore’s hot and humid days are especially tough on leather.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top