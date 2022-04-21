Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 21

Updated
Published
48 sec ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 21. 

Hong Kong begins slow reopening with finance hub status at stake

Further easing of restrictions is expected in May and June if new cases continue to dwindle.

READ MORE HERE

Istana main building will open to public on May 7

All visitors will need to apply for tickets in advance, capped at five each.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia plays down G-20 walkout by top officials from Western nations due to Ukraine war

It says the show of protest, which took place as Russian officials started to speak, will not erode cooperation and role of the G-20 forum.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

PSD files police report against scam website for reposting job openings from Careers@Gov portal

Job seekers should apply on the Careers@Gov portal, or hiring agencies' recruitment sites.

READ MORE HERE

TOC editor Terry Xu and contributor get 3 weeks' jail each for defaming Cabinet members

Daniel De Costa Augustin also jailed three months for an offence under the Computer Misuse Act. 

READ MORE HERE

Kiss 92 DJ Divian Nair's worst health scare a wake-up call to reset priorities

The 35-year-old had woken up from a 15-minute nap feeling giddy, nauseous and weak.

READ MORE HERE

Essential groceries from RedMart added to price comparison app Price Kaki

RedMart will contribute an initial list of 100 frequently purchased daily essentials and groceries like eggs, rice and milk.

READ MORE HERE

Earth first, clothes second(hand): More S'pore youth start thrift stores

These social media-savvy outfits offer the thrill of the hunt for coveted fashion finds at affordable prices. 

READ MORE HERE

Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard beat him, cost him 'everything'

Depp said the couple had frequent arguments that included "demeaning name calling" and "bullying" by Heard.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive graphic: Warm welcome ahead for mosquitoes

Since the start of 2022, over 4,000 dengue cases have been reported - higher than in the same period last year in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top