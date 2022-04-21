Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 21.
Hong Kong begins slow reopening with finance hub status at stake
Further easing of restrictions is expected in May and June if new cases continue to dwindle.
Istana main building will open to public on May 7
Indonesia plays down G-20 walkout by top officials from Western nations due to Ukraine war
It says the show of protest, which took place as Russian officials started to speak, will not erode cooperation and role of the G-20 forum.
PSD files police report against scam website for reposting job openings from Careers@Gov portal
Job seekers should apply on the Careers@Gov portal, or hiring agencies' recruitment sites.
TOC editor Terry Xu and contributor get 3 weeks' jail each for defaming Cabinet members
Daniel De Costa Augustin also jailed three months for an offence under the Computer Misuse Act.
Kiss 92 DJ Divian Nair's worst health scare a wake-up call to reset priorities
Essential groceries from RedMart added to price comparison app Price Kaki
RedMart will contribute an initial list of 100 frequently purchased daily essentials and groceries like eggs, rice and milk.
Earth first, clothes second(hand): More S'pore youth start thrift stores
These social media-savvy outfits offer the thrill of the hunt for coveted fashion finds at affordable prices.
Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard beat him, cost him 'everything'
Depp said the couple had frequent arguments that included "demeaning name calling" and "bullying" by Heard.
Interactive graphic: Warm welcome ahead for mosquitoes
Since the start of 2022, over 4,000 dengue cases have been reported - higher than in the same period last year in Singapore.