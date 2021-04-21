Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 21.
Personal assistant to S'pore Food Agency director-general charged under OSA with leaking Covid-19 circuit breaker details
Noorain Jubli, 38, faces two charges for the wrongful communication of information.
COE premiums soar ahead of supply cut
Motor dealers attribute the all-round increase for car premiums to a smaller quota for the May-July bidding period.
Around 1 in 3 students collected TraceTogether tokens in school: MOE
The MOE website strongly encourages students to bring their TraceTogether tokens to school instead of relying on the app.
1 community infection among 15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
The new cases take Singapore's total to 60,880.
Singapore must prepare for rising waters due to heavy rain, climbing sea levels: Experts
The flash floods last Saturday (April 17) are but one symptom of this.
India's Covid-19 surge hits new record of over 2,000 deaths in a day as oxygen supply runs short
The second wave of infections was blamed on lax government rules and a new “double mutant” virus variant.
Man jailed for burning towels at Hotel 81 after staff said he could not join his male friend and woman in room
Lau Sheng Shiun was convicted last month of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.
Thai billionaire's $22.7 billion bid for Singtel associates draws sceptics
Sarath Ratanavadi, Thailand's second-richest man, is the latest Asian energy billionaire to invest in tech-linked assets.
Indian railway 'superhero' pulls off dramatic rescue of child who had fallen onto tracks
Mayur Shelke grabbed a six-year-old boy from the path of an express train.
Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
AirTags will cost US$29 each or four for US$99 and will be available starting 8am ET on April 30.