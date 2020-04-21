Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 21.

Covid-19 circuit breaker to be extended by one month to June 1: PM Lee

He called on all Singaporeans to stay home as far as possible, and urged those who have to go out to do so alone and not as a group or with family.

Coronavirus: Last digit of identity card number to determine entry to four markets; essential workforce to be cut to 15 per cent

These markets are Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane, and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

1,111 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 9,000 mark

Among the new cases, 20 are Singaporeans and PRs, while foreign workers living in dormitories continue to drive the increase.

How an epic gamble exposed the rot inside O.K. Lim's Hin Leong oil trading empire

The rise and fall of Hin Leong is a tale of humble beginnings, business acumen, and luck. But above all, it shows that Mr Lim was willing to bet, and bet big, in the loosely regulated and opaque world of oil trading.

Death of toddler pinned under 170kg mirror in Jewel Changi Airport store ruled a misadventure

The state coroner, in her findings, said the toddler's mother had earlier stated that she accepts that her daughter’s death was the result of an accident and does not blame anyone for the tragedy.

Pump prices in Singapore remain unchanged despite plunge in oil prices

A litre of 92-octane and 95-octane petrol is listed at $2.05 and $2.09 respectively across all brands.

Singapore facing two separate outbreaks: in the community and in foreign worker dormitories

An expert said that while there is potential for the outbreak to "spill over from the dormitories to the community", the risk is low while circuit breaker measures are in force.

Coronavirus: Brace for extended new norm of social distancing even as lockdowns are eased, says WHO

There will be no quick return to how things were, said Dr Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific.

Workers' Party NCMP Daniel Goh steps down from party posts, will not contest next GE

He had informed the party leadership that his health had been failing some months ago and has been under medication for a health condition since then.

US pilot charged with breaching stay order; two Singaporeans charged with breaching stay-home notices

Those convicted of an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act and its regulations can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for each charge.

Ikea takes D-I-Y to new level by releasing secret recipe for its signature meatballs

The recipe, presented in the form of a typical Ikea manual, guides readers through the six-step preparation of the dish.

