Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 20

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Initiatives in place to tackle ageing issues as S’pore hits ‘super-aged’ status in 2026: Health Minister
Ageing is the biggest social transformation in Singapore for this generation, Mr Ong Ye Kung said.
Differing views part of politics, but debates should not tear at seams of society: Ong Ye Kung
Proposed S’pore law grants court financial details of ex-spouses who dodge maintenance payments
New Maintenance Enforcement Officers in Singapore will be given the power to obtain information about the parties’ assets and means.
Marina Bay Sands sees Q1 earnings more than treble to $526m on record casino takings
Rare partial solar eclipse obscured by rain clouds in Singapore
The partial eclipse was supposed to be visible from Singapore from 10.54am to 12.58pm.
Business worsens for S’pore SMEs in Q1 amid weaker global trade, persistent inflation
However, nearly half of the 950 or so SMEs that participated in a poll expect an improvement in their business performance over the next two quarters.
MAS expands green finance plan to quicken decarbonisation of economy
It will also look at transition finance, a form of financial support to help high-carbon companies become greener.
All Johor checkpoint counters must remain open during Hari Raya, says Menteri Besar
Travellers using the two land checkpoints are urged to be patient because of the anticipated high traffic.
Meet the guy who scored $333,000 worth of tickets for $22,600 after ANA airline error
His tickets include a round-trip in first class all the way from Jakarta to Aruba, via Tokyo and New York, for only US$890.