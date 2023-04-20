Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 20

35 min ago

Initiatives in place to tackle ageing issues as S’pore hits ‘super-aged’ status in 2026: Health Minister

Ageing is the biggest social transformation in Singapore for this generation, Mr Ong Ye Kung said.

READ MORE HERE

Differing views part of politics, but debates should not tear at seams of society: Ong Ye Kung

He said debates in the House should not pit one group against another.

READ MORE HERE

Proposed S’pore law grants court financial details of ex-spouses who dodge maintenance payments

New Maintenance Enforcement Officers in Singapore will be given the power to obtain information about the parties’ assets and means.

READ MORE HERE

Marina Bay Sands sees Q1 earnings more than treble to $526m on record casino takings

Mass gaming revenue for the integrated resort hit a record of US$549 million.

READ MORE HERE

Rare partial solar eclipse obscured by rain clouds in Singapore

The partial eclipse was supposed to be visible from Singapore from 10.54am to 12.58pm.

READ MORE HERE

Business worsens for S’pore SMEs in Q1 amid weaker global trade, persistent inflation

However, nearly half of the 950 or so SMEs that participated in a poll expect an improvement in their business performance over the next two quarters.

READ MORE HERE

MAS expands green finance plan to quicken decarbonisation of economy

It will also look at transition finance, a form of financial support to help high-carbon companies become greener.

READ MORE HERE

All Johor checkpoint counters must remain open during Hari Raya, says Menteri Besar

Travellers using the two land checkpoints are urged to be patient because of the anticipated high traffic.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the guy who scored $333,000 worth of tickets for $22,600 after ANA airline error

His tickets include a round-trip in first class all the way from Jakarta to Aruba, via Tokyo and New York, for only US$890.

READ MORE HERE

From trash to runway: Wild and wacky wearables make Thai designer Madaew a social media rock star

Meet the fashionista who rocks social media with dresses made from everyday objects.

READ MORE HERE

