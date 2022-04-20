Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 20.

Pharma giant Sanofi breaks ground on $638m vaccine facility in S'pore

Targeted for completion at the end of 2025, it will churn out vaccines to be used in Asia.

$12.8m OCBC phishing scams: 20-year-old is first person to plead guilty

Leong Jun Xian had agents working under him to source for bank accounts which would be provided to syndicates.

COE premiums dip across the board in latest round of bidding

LTA announced last week there will be 14.3 per cent more COEs available for bidding from May to July.

S'pore and New Zealand ink 2 pacts on trade, food and tech innovation

The Enhanced Partnership for Growth Arrangement is meant to encourage business leaders from both countries to share expertise and knowledge.

Clinical trial under way in S'pore on use of Lianhua Qingwen TCM pills for Covid-19 treatment

It aims to assess how the medicine may affect the time taken for someone to obtain a negative ART result.

More than 500 Rohingya detainees escape from Penang detention centre, at least 6 died while fleeing

Six fugitives, including two children, died after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross a busy road.

Applications of trainee lawyers who cheated in Bar exam will be 'carefully reviewed': Law Society

"If the Law Society is not satisfied that they are fit to be admitted as lawyers, we will object to their admission," it said.

70% of tech-enabled sexual violence cases in 2021 image-related, including revenge porn

This is the highest proportion of image-based sexual abuse cases seen to date by the gender equality group's Sexual Assault Care Centre.

PUB aims to make Singapore a global leader in coastal protection research

Rising sea levels wrought by climate change pose a growing threat to low-lying areas such as Singapore. 

Hit by aphasia: Playwright Lim Hai Yen couldn't recall husband Baey Yam Keng's name

A check-up at the hospital confirmed that she was having a stroke, due to a burst blood vessel in the brain.

