Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 20.

New SafeEntry system in use at over 2,700 places across S'pore from April 19

Locations with the new system include malls, cinemas, supermarkets and hospitals.

PIE accident leaves 1 foreign worker dead, 16 injured

A 36-year-old lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Singapore businessman Ng Yu Zhi linked to alleged fraud of record $1 billion faces more charges

He is said to have raised the money from investors, purportedly to finance nickel trading.

Johor proposes travel bubble procedures for regular commuters to S'pore in push to reopen border

Workers going to Singapore would need to follow a fixed route to and from their workplace.

32 Singapore-based individuals in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Ms Serene Cai, co-founder of digital health start-up Speedoc, was one of the Singapore-based individuals who made the list.

Man who posed as agent for 'sugar daddies' to trick women into having sex with him jailed, fined

De Beers Wong Tian Jun was sentenced to 3½ years' jail and fined $20,000.

At least 49 passengers on India flight to Hong Kong test positive for Covid-19

The financial hub introduced an emergency ban on all flights from India as the latter battles a new wave of cases.

Foreign workers' dorm resident among 14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

The remaining 13 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.

Boao Forum: Global affairs can't be decided by a few countries, says China's Xi Jinping

"It is unpopular to arrogantly instruct other countries and interfere in internal affairs," he said in a keynote speech.

askST: How consumers can fend off bugs that may hit 100 million Internet-connected devices

The bugs, collectively called Name:Wreck, prompted Singapore's cyber-security watchdog to issue an alert recently.

