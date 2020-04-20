Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 20.
1,426 new coronavirus cases in S'pore in new daily high
This is the single highest daily spike in numbers here since the outbreak began in January.
7 McDonald's employees infected with Covid-19 had been deployed across nine outlets in S'pore
The fast-food giant has stopped its operations until May 4 at all its 135 outlets, including its takeaway and delivery services.
Two Singaporeans, US commercial pilot to be charged with breaching stay-home notices
The trio had allegedly left their residences to shop or buy food on separate occasions.
Coronavirus: Four condo residents fined $300 each for flouting safe distancing measures
In one case, the management of a condo in Amber Road had failed to close all of its common facilities, which resulted in a resident using the common gym.
ST colouring challenge kicks off, with $5k cash prize up for grabs
Colour all seven artworks and submit them together by 3pm on April 29.
Political parties issued advisories on foreign interference and cyber security attacks ahead of next GE
Three broad categories of cyber attacks have been observed in elections elsewhere, the authorities said.
Singaporean student and friend hurt in racist attack in Melbourne
A simple grocery run turned into a nightmare for the Singaporean and Malaysian undergraduates.
Coronavirus: No violations at Singapore wet markets selling live turtles, frogs, eels for food
Wet markets like the one at Chinatown Complex have come under global scrutiny amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Banks to lend more money to SMEs at cheaper rate with new MAS facility
The lower borrowing cost will apply to loans taken between April 8 this year and March 31 next year.
Online arts and heritage activities for kids, from interactive jigsaws to storytelling sessions
There are activities for children of all ages, from pre-school to secondary school.