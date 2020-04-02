Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 2.

68-year-old Indonesian dies of Covid-19, in fourth such death in Singapore





The Ministry of Health said that a patient died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on April 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The Indonesian, who was Case 476, had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

HDB closes Bukit Merah branch office after second employee tests positive for Covid-19





HDB said the branch will be closed until further notice. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



It did not provide details of how both employees were infected.

Coronavirus: RedMart to limit orders and focus on essentials as online grocery orders surge





Staff at work at Singapore online grocery store RedMart. PHOTO: ST FILE



The online supermarket is limiting orders to 35 items and reducing its range of goods to focus on the essentials which include items such as flour and eggs.

Self-disinfecting coating that lasts for 3 months applied to all HDB lift buttons in Singapore





A self-disinfecting coating has been applied to buttons in all HDB lifts and lift lobbies. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The coating, called sdst, kills bacteria, viruses and fungi upon contact and remains in place even with repeated scrubbing and cleaning.

Coronavirus: Proposed law to ensure landlords pass on property tax rebates in full to tenants





The rebate is granted to the owner of the property, who is liable for the property tax, in respect to each property tax account. PHOTO: ST FILE



Those who fail to fully pass on the property tax rebate unconditionally to their tenants, without good reason, will be guilty of an offence.

Double the usual GST Vouchers for 940,000 HDB households





Eligible households will enjoy a Utilities-Save rebate of up to $300 in April, depending on the type of their HDB flat. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



This month, the households will enjoy a Utilities-Save rebate of up to $300, depending on the type of their HDB flat.

askST: Can I go out for fresh air or throw a party for 9 amid the Covid-19 outbreak?





Patrons observing social distancing measures at People's Park Centre on March 30, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Here's how everyone can play their part to help Singapore win the coronavirus fight.

Man who spat on floor in hotel and shouted, 'Corona, corona', jailed





The incident happened at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel on March 3. PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT



This is the first conviction of its kind related to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Businessman seeking pets fined $6,600 over illegal import of endangered poison dart frogs





Jonathan Wong Kai Kit ordered 13 endangered and poisonous frogs, which he intended to keep as pets. PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW, NATIONAL PARKS BOARD



A total of 18 poison dart frogs were found in a car with four other live animals, including a sugar glider and an Argentine tegu, a type of lizard.

Sustainable fashion a big passion for more youth these days





Co-founders of Beauty Pantry, Kimberly Ong (left) and Sarah Benett. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



While some begin as university campaigns, others are student-led initiatives with goals beyond scoring an A in class.

