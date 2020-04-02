Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 2.
68-year-old Indonesian dies of Covid-19, in fourth such death in Singapore
The Indonesian, who was Case 476, had a history of diabetes and hypertension.
HDB closes Bukit Merah branch office after second employee tests positive for Covid-19
It did not provide details of how both employees were infected.
Coronavirus: RedMart to limit orders and focus on essentials as online grocery orders surge
The online supermarket is limiting orders to 35 items and reducing its range of goods to focus on the essentials which include items such as flour and eggs.
Self-disinfecting coating that lasts for 3 months applied to all HDB lift buttons in Singapore
The coating, called sdst, kills bacteria, viruses and fungi upon contact and remains in place even with repeated scrubbing and cleaning.
Coronavirus: Proposed law to ensure landlords pass on property tax rebates in full to tenants
Those who fail to fully pass on the property tax rebate unconditionally to their tenants, without good reason, will be guilty of an offence.
Double the usual GST Vouchers for 940,000 HDB households
This month, the households will enjoy a Utilities-Save rebate of up to $300, depending on the type of their HDB flat.
askST: Can I go out for fresh air or throw a party for 9 amid the Covid-19 outbreak?
Here's how everyone can play their part to help Singapore win the coronavirus fight.
Man who spat on floor in hotel and shouted, 'Corona, corona', jailed
This is the first conviction of its kind related to the current coronavirus outbreak.
Businessman seeking pets fined $6,600 over illegal import of endangered poison dart frogs
A total of 18 poison dart frogs were found in a car with four other live animals, including a sugar glider and an Argentine tegu, a type of lizard.
Sustainable fashion a big passion for more youth these days
While some begin as university campaigns, others are student-led initiatives with goals beyond scoring an A in class.