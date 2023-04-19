Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 19

Updated
Published
11 min ago

Remain united, be go-getters and uphold S’pore’s reputation amid grave global situation: PM Lee

"In this new troubled world, it is all the more important for us to close ranks. Divided, we stand no chance," he said.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee outlines 3 geopolitical storms Singapore faces

"We are facing not just one storm, but several," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Support 4G leaders to keep Singapore’s system working well: PM Lee

Ensuring that Singapore has good leaders for the long-term is an unending challenge for successive generations, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

2 men arrested after multiple dine-and-dash incidents amounting to $2,000 of unpaid bills in S’pore

5 police reports were made against the men between April 5 and 13 for dining at restaurants and leaving without paying.

READ MORE HERE

COE premium for smaller cars surges to $103,721, other categories hit new records

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the COE premium ended at $120,889, a 2.02 per cent increase.

READ MORE HERE

Property firm OrangeTee & Tie fined $37k for data breach affecting over 250,000 customers, staff

Data including names, bank account numbers and NRIC numbers were extracted from outdated servers.

READ MORE HERE

ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460

But in a twist to the story, most may not get to enjoy their once-in-a-lifetime deal.

READ MORE HERE

Four-faced Buddha statue exits shrine at Golden Mile Complex of more than two decades

The statue will undergo some touch-ups at a temple before moving to its new home.

READ MORE HERE

Richest Singapore book prize worth $30,000 launched by SUSS

The prize is open to Singaporean and permanent residents.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore HeritageFest 2023: Visit bus and train depots, learn Indian and Malay martial arts

This year's festival has the themes of transportation and sports, and takes place from May 1 to 28.

READ MORE HERE

