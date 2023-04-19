Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 19

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Remain united, be go-getters and uphold S’pore’s reputation amid grave global situation: PM Lee
"In this new troubled world, it is all the more important for us to close ranks. Divided, we stand no chance," he said.
PM Lee outlines 3 geopolitical storms Singapore faces
Support 4G leaders to keep Singapore’s system working well: PM Lee
Ensuring that Singapore has good leaders for the long-term is an unending challenge for successive generations, he said.
2 men arrested after multiple dine-and-dash incidents amounting to $2,000 of unpaid bills in S’pore
5 police reports were made against the men between April 5 and 13 for dining at restaurants and leaving without paying.
COE premium for smaller cars surges to $103,721, other categories hit new records
For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the COE premium ended at $120,889, a 2.02 per cent increase.
Property firm OrangeTee & Tie fined $37k for data breach affecting over 250,000 customers, staff
Data including names, bank account numbers and NRIC numbers were extracted from outdated servers.
ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460
But in a twist to the story, most may not get to enjoy their once-in-a-lifetime deal.
Four-faced Buddha statue exits shrine at Golden Mile Complex of more than two decades
Richest Singapore book prize worth $30,000 launched by SUSS
Singapore HeritageFest 2023: Visit bus and train depots, learn Indian and Malay martial arts
This year's festival has the themes of transportation and sports, and takes place from May 1 to 28.