Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 19.
S'pore and New Zealand to collaborate on climate change, green economy: PM Lee, Ardern
Both countries will work on initiatives including in energy transition technology, carbon market and sustainable transport.
5 more trainee lawyers found to have cheated in 2020 Bar exam: AGC
The AG is considering five other applications by candidates who had cheated in the 2020 Part B Examinations.
Oral antiviral drug molnupiravir gets interim authorisation for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore
It is the second oral antiviral medicine authorised to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 for those aged 18 years and above.
Over 700 dengue cases reported in S'pore in one week, highest since 2020
askST: How long will my dengue fever last? Will drinking papaya leaf juice help?
The number of weekly reported dengue cases reached 736 in the week ending April 16, up by 93 from the week before.
Beach Road slashing victim's condition improves, will need more surgeries: Restaurant staff
Teo Heng KTV's Suntec outlet fully booked till June, other branches filling up
The increase in price for bookings – due to higher rental and utility costs – did not dampen the enthusiasm of patrons.
436,800 travellers cross S'pore and Malaysia land borders over Good Friday weekend
A surge in traffic on Thursday evening saw the ICA processing 112,700 departures on that day itself.
73-year-old S'porean man allegedly robbed bank in Hong Kong using toy gun
TechTalks: If Google, Facebook can fall prey to e-mail scams, what hope is there for me?
Google and Facebook (now Meta) lost a total of US$120 million (S$163 million) over three years to a brazen e-mail scam.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!