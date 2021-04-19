Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 19.
Phase 2 of underground 'highway' for used water to be financed through borrowing: MOF
The second phase is estimated to cost about $6.5 billion.
CNB seizes over 40kg of drugs, including record amounts of cannabis and heroin
Together with other drugs, the amount is enough to feed the addiction of more than 12,400 abusers for a week.
Thai billionaire plans $7.2 billion buyout of Singtel associate Intouch
Gulf Energy, controlled by billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, has offered to buy 2.6 billion shares, or about 81% of Intouch.
SMRT to distribute S'pore-made electric motorcycles
They will be targeted for food delivery and logistics applications.
S. Korean e-commerce firm Coupang seeks to hire senior execs in S'pore in first foray overseas
Roles on offer include head of operations, head of retail and head of logistics.
Malaysian netizens angry with report of royal vaccinations, govt's flailing response to Covid-19
Malaysians have been angry with what they saw as double standards in the government's response.
Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines after mutant Covid-19 strain detected
The move takes effect from April 20.
The Big Story: 8 community Covid-19 cases in 4 days in S'pore - a cause for concern?
Infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam expresses worry about the recent rise in community cases.
Hugs, tears as New Zealand-Australia travel bubble opens
For the first time in almost 400 days, passengers can fly across the Tasman Sea without undergoing quarantine.
Six months' jail for man who molested elderly cleaner after she gave him money to buy food
Chua Wee Meng pleaded guilty to one count of outraging the 68-year-old woman's modesty.