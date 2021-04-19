Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 19.

Phase 2 of underground 'highway' for used water to be financed through borrowing: MOF

The second phase is estimated to cost about $6.5 billion.

READ MORE HERE

CNB seizes over 40kg of drugs, including record amounts of cannabis and heroin

Together with other drugs, the amount is enough to feed the addiction of more than 12,400 abusers for a week.

READ MORE HERE

Thai billionaire plans $7.2 billion buyout of Singtel associate Intouch

Gulf Energy, controlled by billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, has offered to buy 2.6 billion shares, or about 81% of Intouch.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

SMRT to distribute S'pore-made electric motorcycles

They will be targeted for food delivery and logistics applications.

READ MORE HERE

S. Korean e-commerce firm Coupang seeks to hire senior execs in S'pore in first foray overseas

Roles on offer include head of operations, head of retail and head of logistics.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian netizens angry with report of royal vaccinations, govt's flailing response to Covid-19

Malaysians have been angry with what they saw as double standards in the government's response.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines after mutant Covid-19 strain detected

The move takes effect from April 20.

READ MORE HERE

The Big Story: 8 community Covid-19 cases in 4 days in S'pore - a cause for concern?

Infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam expresses worry about the recent rise in community cases.

READ MORE HERE

Hugs, tears as New Zealand-Australia travel bubble opens

For the first time in almost 400 days, passengers can fly across the Tasman Sea without undergoing quarantine.

READ MORE HERE

Six months' jail for man who molested elderly cleaner after she gave him money to buy food

Chua Wee Meng pleaded guilty to one count of outraging the 68-year-old woman's modesty.

READ MORE HERE