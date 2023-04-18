Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 18

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tougher laws mean money mules can’t claim ignorance when selling bank, Singpass accounts to scammers
About 19,000 money mules could not be prosecuted in the past 3 years; proposed laws will make prosecution easier.
63% of delayed BTO projects delivered by March: Desmond Lee
No action taken against NCMP Leong Mun Wai following his apology and withdrawal of allegations
This follows a heated exchange in Parliament in March with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.
Stricter measures against table littering in foodcourts, hawker centres from June 1: NEA
Father accused of killing twin sons to plead guilty to culpable homicide not amounting to murder
The original murder charges were amended following the release of a report by the Institute of Mental Health.
Business as usual for S'pore Tupperware sellers despite news that brand may go belly up
Business has been better ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri as people are buying containers to store festive goodies, said a distributor.
UOB to invest $500m in smart-tech business district in Punggol
By end-2026, the bank will take up one of five initial tower blocks that will be built in Punggol Digital District.
3-day Paddock Club tickets at F1 Singapore GP snapped up despite price crossing five figures
Three-day Paddock Club passes and Sunday tickets have been snapped up with only a waitlist available.
South Korea’s Jeju Island seeks to impose tourism fees
Tourists are expected to pay an average of 8,170 won (S$8.20) each day for entering the island.