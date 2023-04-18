Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 18

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Tougher laws mean money mules can’t claim ignorance when selling bank, Singpass accounts to scammers

About 19,000 money mules could not be prosecuted in the past 3 years; proposed laws will make prosecution easier.

63% of delayed BTO projects delivered by March: Desmond Lee

In March, HDB completed seven projects, the highest number in a month since 2017.

No action taken against NCMP Leong Mun Wai following his apology and withdrawal of allegations

This follows a heated exchange in Parliament in March with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Stricter measures against table littering in foodcourts, hawker centres from June 1: NEA

Repeat offenders may be fined or charged.

Father accused of killing twin sons to plead guilty to culpable homicide not amounting to murder

The original murder charges were amended following the release of a report by the Institute of Mental Health.

Business as usual for S'pore Tupperware sellers despite news that brand may go belly up 

Business has been better ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri as people are buying containers to store festive goodies, said a distributor.

UOB to invest $500m in smart-tech business district in Punggol

By end-2026, the bank will take up one of five initial tower blocks that will be built in Punggol Digital District.

3-day Paddock Club tickets at F1 Singapore GP snapped up despite price crossing five figures

Three-day Paddock Club passes and Sunday tickets have been snapped up with only a waitlist available.

South Korea’s Jeju Island seeks to impose tourism fees

Tourists are expected to pay an average of 8,170 won (S$8.20) each day for entering the island.

Taking ‘revenge’ for a busy schedule by procrastinating at bedtime can backfire on your health

It can lead to sleepiness, poor mood and impaired function the next day.

