Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 18

Only 13% of S'pore's domestic waste was recycled in 2021, even as households throw out more rubbish
Singapore households generated 1.82 million tonnes of waste in 2021, up from 1.77 million tonnes in 2020.
Recycle-me-not: What happens when the wrong things get recycled
Dirty food jars, clothes, soiled masks and diapers cannot be recycled. But people still try.
Six trainee lawyers who cheated in 2020 Bar exam have their admissions to the profession delayed
A High Court judge directed that they not be named in the hope that they will not be prejudiced in the long run.
'I heard her shout: Save me, my hand is gone': 9 commended for fending off Beach Road attacker
They were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Central Police Division on Monday.
Cleaner on Kusu Island first spotted fire at shrines and alerted police
Malaysian driver in crash that killed 8 cyclists out on bail, to appeal conviction
Sam Ke Ting was allowed bail of RM10,000 (S$3,200) with one surety until her appeal is exhausted.
Shanghai reports Covid-19 deaths for first time during current outbreak
Passenger traffic through Changi Airport at 31 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
Works to begin to retrofit Tampines town centre with district cooling network
District cooling technology involves generating chilled water in a centralised location, and then sending the chilled water through a network to buildings.
How to save money even as you struggle to pay the bills
Much like how you exercise to stay healthy, you can work at creating a budget to improve your financial fitness.
